"I'm always gonna coach football”: Nebraska HC Matt Rhule reveals his future plans in CFB

In a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule opened up about his unwavering commitment to coaching and the principles that drive his approach to the game.

Rhule, 48, expressed his passion for coaching, emphasizing that he sees himself continuing in the profession for a while. Matt Rhule's coaching journey reflects a deep-rooted passion for the game. When asked about his future plans, he expressed a profound commitment:

"At least. I'm going to coach for a long time. I'll, um, like, like if I wouldn't have gotten a job, I would've been a high school tight ends coach in Charlotte. I love kids. I love young people, so I'm always gonna coach football"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Rhule's dedication transcends the lure of quick fixes or immediate success, indicating a desire to contribute meaningfully to the lives of his players and the institutions he leads.

Rhule's coaching ethos centers on a holistic approach to success. While victories are undoubtedly a goal, he articulates a deeper aspiration:

"I want us to win, but I want us to win in a way that honors the state of Nebraska and honors college football."

The sentiment underscores a commitment to ethical coaching practices and a focus on values that extend beyond the football field.

Matt Rhule's emphasis on player development as a core value

For Matt Rhule, coaching extends beyond the pursuit of victories; it encompasses how success is achieved.

The Nebraska coach highlights the importance of player development, drawing parallels with the legacy of Nebraska football under coach Osborne and coach Devaney.

He admires the historical emphasis on sports science, weight room leadership, and educational support, elements that contributed to Nebraska's past glory.

"Nebraska believes in player development. They, you know, they were, when, when Coach Osborne and Coach Devaney had this place rolling and then Coach Solich. It was, you know, they were the leaders in the weight room. They were the leaders in really sports science"

Matt Rhule credits his time with Christian McCaffrey for deepening his understanding of sports science and recovery, emphasizing the significance of continuous learning in coaching.

"I was very blessed to be around Christian McCaffrey because my time with Christian, I learned, more about sports science, more about recovery than I ever could have"

When discussing Nebraska's program, Rhule emphasizes a commitment to winning in a manner that respects the traditions of the state and college football. The focus is on recruiting high school talent, nurturing their growth and instilling values that go beyond the football field.

Rhule's vision for Nebraska football extends beyond the conventional metrics of success. It's a blueprint for sustained excellence built on ethical coaching, long-term player development and a collective commitment to building programs.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season