Nebraska's Matt Rhule breaks silence on Shedeur Sanders' "disrespectful" allegation: "Never disrespected an opponent a day in my life"

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule responded to Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders' comments after CU's 36-14 win on Saturday that expressed discontent with the Cornhuskers' coach and program.

Sanders cited disrespectful comments directed at his father and coach, Deion Sanders. Rhule vehemently denied making any disrespectful comments toward Shedeur Sanders or Coach Prime. Shedeur criticized Nebraska's players and Rhule gathering at the Buffaloes' midfield logo.

Rhule said that it was a moment of prayer and a request for safety and blessings for all involved in the game.

"Rhule says he’s ‘never disrespected an opponent a day in my life, Said the pregame moment at CU was a pregame moment of prayer/asking for blessing that everybody stay safe. Said he invited Shedeur to prayer as well," Omaha World-Herald columnist Sam McKewon tweeted.

Rhule reaffirmed his commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and camaraderie that stand within the Nebraska football program.

What did Shedeur Sanders say about Matt Rhule and the Nebraska football players?

Shedeur Sanders did not hold back in expressing his dissatisfaction regarding the actions by Nebraska coach Matt Rhule and his players that felt hurtful to him. He said he was offended by the team's pregame behavior of standing on the CU logo.

"The Buffaloes mean a lot to me," Sanders said. "Personally, that’s what I was saying pregame, and that’s when I knew it was just extreme disrespect."

According to Shedeur, Rhule's previous comments on his father, Deion Sanders, and their program only fueled his frustration. He said that wasn't convinced by Rhule's sudden change in tone after the loss.

“But now that he wants to act nice?" Shedeur Sanders said. "I don’t respect that, because you’re hating on another man. You shouldn’t do that. It was just — all respect was gone for them and their program."

Despite his sentiments, he still found value in the competitive aspect of the game.

Colorado, now ranked No. 18, secured a 2-0 record for the first time since 2020 by defeating Nebraska in a historic college football rivalry renewal. Heisman Trophy buzz has surrounded Sanders after he showcased his prowess with 393 yards on 31-for-42 passing, contributing three touchdowns to the victory.

