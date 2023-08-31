"This is absolutely beautiful!" - 92,003 fans flocking to Nebraska football stadium for volleyball game has CFB fans speechless

Nebraska Memorial Stadium, typically reserved for college heroics, was struck by a surprising turn of events as it embraced a new legacy on Wednesday.

Enthusiastic fans gathered to witness a women's volleyball game between Nebraska and Omaha, recording an awe-inspiring attendance of 92,003.

This remarkable feat outshone Nebraska Memorial Stadium's football capacity of 85,458. The previous record was set on Sep. 20, 2014, with 91,585 attendees. It was left in the dust Wednesday as history was rewritten in the heart of Lincoln, Nebraska.

The previous benchmark of record attendance for a women's sporting event was 91,684 attendees at the Camp Nou Stadium for a Champions League soccer clash in 2022 between FC Barcelona and Wolfsburg.

Fans swooped in with their reactions as Nebraska Stadium added a new feather to its cap.

5 astonishing facts about Nebraska Memorial Stadium

#1, The stadium was dedicated to all Nebraskans who served in three wars

Nebraskans served in the American Civil War and the Spanish-American War, and 751 of them died in World War I.

#2, The luxury boxes of West Stadium were built in the mid-1990s

The expansion phase in the 1990s brought the capacity of Memorial Stadium to 74,056 seats.

#3, It has the largest scoreboard in college football

Its huge scoreboard is at a height of 33 feet and has a width of 120 feet. The dimensions boast the record of being the largest scoreboard in college football.

#4, It is the 24th-largest stadium in the world

The capacity of the stadium was expanded to 87,147 seats in 2017, less than what it has today.

#5, It holds the longest streak of sold-out games in college football

The streak of sold-out games began on Nov. 3, 1962, and has never been broken since.