"I'm behind them through this process": Jalen Milroe drops a heartwarming statement on Alabama's QB situation

Jalen Milroe is trying to impress teams at the next level ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. His now-former head coach Kalen DeBoer and Alabama are trying to figure out who will succeed Milroe behind center next season. Two of his backups last season, Ty Simpson and Austin Mack, are in the mix for that job.

Milroe weighed in on the competition after his Pro Day on Wednesday. He spoke highly of both passers and seems to believe they're both viable options for DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

“I spent a lot of time with Austin and Ty and one thing for certain is they’re very talented,” Milroe said. “And they all have unique talents that make them very special and how they approach the field. One thing that is certain is I’m behind both of them through this process. They’re all great quarterbacks. I know they’ve got a bright future in front of them.

"They’re around a great coaching staff, around a lot of people that care about them. And so, where they’re at today and where they’re gonna be in the future is gonna be even better because of the people that they have around them. And they have a great support system around them that’s gonna uplift them so that they can best version of themselves.”

Keelon Russell, a five-star recruit, is also part of that battle. Milroe is familiar with Russell as both are Texas natives and have spoken during Russell's recruiting visit.

“Keelon, he has a bright future ahead of him,” Milroe said. “He’s from the state of Texas. He’s from a state where everything is about competing and being the best version of yourself."

Milroe lists that as a reason why Russell has a bright future ahead of him, whether he beats the other two passers out this offseason or not.

"Like I mentioned, the knowledge in that room, you have guys that’s going to be a senior, junior and now a freshman. It’s going to be so much knowledge in that room that’s ahead of him that he can soak."

What do NFL teams think of Jalen Milroe?

Jalen Milroe isn't considered to be in the upper echelon of quarterbacks in next month's draft. Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders figure to go in the first round, but Milroe is grouped in with guys like Syracuse's Kyle McCord, Texas' Quinn Ewers, and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart.

What stands out about Milroe, though, is his athleticism. He ran for 20 touchdowns last season and passed for 16 more, but his inconsistency is a concern for NFL teams.

At his Pro Day on Wednesday, Milroe ran a 4.37u 40-yard dash, a blink away from beating Michael Vick's 4.33-second time in the 2001 combine. Vick's time is the fastest since 2000 at that event.

Jalen Milroe has met with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who seem to be very interested in him.

