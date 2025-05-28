“I'm dead serious”: Coach Prime’s eldest son Deion Sanders Jr. shares exciting announcement on upcoming music project

Deion Sanders Jr., the son of Coach Prime, appears ready to go down a different career path.
Sanders has been a videographer documenting Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes team as well as his brothers. His media network has grown to a massive following, but it appears he wants to get into music.
Deion Sanders Jr. shared a post about his upcoming music and claimed that Coach Prime will be featured on the clean version coming out soon.
Whether or not Sanders Jr. is telling the truth is uncertain, but many fans are hoping it is the case as they want to hear Coach Prime do music.
When the Coach Prime feature drops, it will likely be heavily listened to by college football fans to see how Sanders sounds on a track.
Anonymous Big 12 Coach takes aim at Coach Prime
Coach Prime is entering his third season as the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.
Sanders led Colorado to a bowl game last season, but one coach isn't expecting much this season. Instead, he thinks it will be a circus again in Colorado.
“It’s gonna be a circus just like last season, so expect the unexpected," an anonymous coach said to Athlon Sports.
Colorado has plenty of questions around their team following Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter off to the NFL.
However, another anonymous coach believes the Buffaloes need to focus on their run game to have success in 2025. But, the coach also expects there to be plenty of noise around the team again.
"It doesn’t matter what noise Prime makes — they cannot have a winning season without a functional run game and a legit offensive line," a coach said. "That’s the one position group you can’t really portal in one cycle. If they’re halfway better there, they’ll have a winning season.”
Coach Prime took over a Colorado team that won one game the year before he got there. In his second season, he led the Buffaloes to a bowl game, and Sanders is looking to build off of that in 2025.
Coach Prime and Colorado will open their 2025 college football season on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech. The Buffaloes have notable games against Arizona State, Iowa State, BYU, and Houston, among others.
