"I’m going to be his biggest supporter": Sherrone Moore draws support from Michigan legend as Wolverines defend natty in 2024

Sherrone Moore, Michigan's former offensive coordinator, switched roles to lead the Michigan Wolverines football team following Jim Harbaugh's exit. Wolverines' basketball head coach, Juwan Howard, backs Moore wholeheartedly.

Howard expressed his excitement for Sherrone Moore's promotion during a recent basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. He recalled a personal gesture from Moore during a challenging time, saying:

"I’ll never forget when I was in the hospital and I had my surgery, he was the coach of the Bowling Green game. And after the game, he gave the game ball to me."

Howard, thrilled about Moore's new role, emphasized his unwavering support.

"I’m going to be his biggest supporter like I was before when he was the offensive line coach," Howard said.

"Then he got the promotion as our offensive coordinator. The relationship that we have before promotion, and now what he is and what his program is going to look like — they’re gonna be special, and he’s going to have me and my family supporting him like no other."

Sherrone Moore's journey to head coach

Moore became the 21st head coach of Michigan football on January 26, 2024. Formerly handling the offense, he became acting head coach when Harbaugh was serving a suspension and achieved a solid 5-0 score.

High hopes follow Sherrone Moore's new role. The Wolverines made three consecutive College Football Playoff berths. This run included capturing the national championship in 2023.

Former head coach Jim Harbaugh, a key architect of Michigan's recent success, expressed confidence in Moore's abilities.

"We’ve already seen it, right? You’ve already got a glimpse of the shining star that he is. He’s just phenomenal, so smart, works so hard at it," Harbaugh said

As Sherrone Moore takes the reins of the Michigan football program, the excitement within the Wolverines' athletic community is palpable. Juwan Howard expresses his enthusiasm for the decision made by Michigan's athletic director, Warde Manuel, stating:

"I'm just ecstatic for Michigan athletics, and I'm happy that Warde would do it. He was going to make the right decision, and he sure did make a decision that's going to be great for our program."

Moore's career began six years ago as a key member of Michigan's offensive staff, working his way up from tight ends coach to Donald Graham offensive line coach and, eventually, Sanford Robertson offensive coordinator.

Under Sherrone Moore's guidance, the team averaged an impressive 38.4 points and 207.5 rushing yards and showcased an impressive offensive line that earned back-to-back Joe Moore Awards for the top offensive line in college football.