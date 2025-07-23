"I'm going to make sure I'm the toughest": Ty Simpson makes bold promises to Alabama fans in latest buildup video for 2025

Ty Simpson joined the Alabama Crimson Tide as an early enrollee in January 2022. He's spent the last three seasons as a backup option on the depth chart. Following Jalen Milroe's departure in this year's NFL draft, Simpson is projected as the starting quarterback amid a three-way battle with Austin Mack and Keelon Russell.On Tuesday, QB reps shared a clip of Ty Simpson talking about his journey in Tuscaloosa. He also made bold promises to fans ahead of the team's second year under coach Kalen DeBoer.&quot;I think my journey's been like no other,&quot; Simpson said. &quot;I came here with dreams and aspirations of going to the NFL and leaving a legacy, and I feel like I can still do that.&quot;When I get on the field, Alabama fans should know that I will do everything it takes to win. So, I'm going to make sure that I'm the toughest guy on the field. I'm gonna make sure I win. I'm gonna make sure I know everything that's coming. I'm going to get the guys around me the ball.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn three seasons, Ty Simpson has played 16 games for the Alabama Crimson Tide, recording 381 passing yards, rushing for 130 yards and three touchdowns. Last season under Kalen DeBoer, he saw limited time on the field in six games as the Crimson Tide finished with a 9-4 record and a ReliaQuest Bowl loss to the Michigan Wolverines.CFB insider shares thoughts about Ty Simpson heading into 2025 seasonDespite losing mutiple starting quarterback battles, Ty Simpson stuck around with the Alabama Crimson Tide. After three seasons as a backup option, the quarterback might get his chance this year.Simpson's loyalty has earned praise from CFB insider Tom Luginbill, who said on the The Next Round show about the quarterback heading into 2025.&quot;(Ty) Simpson has the opportunity to be the next version of Carson Beck, the next version of Garrett Nussmeier - the guy that had multiple opportunities to leave, and didn't. High profile recruit, could have gone and made a bunch of money.&quot;He has lost multiple quarterback battles, and he's probably the most ready to make that jump. And if he does, then maybe six, eight weeks into the season, we're having the same conversations that we had about Carson Beck's first year as a starter. Sometimes when you choose to stick around, it ends up being the best thing for you in the long term.&quot;After failing to qualify for the playoffs last season, the pressure is on Kalen DeBoer to deliver this year. It will be interesting to see if he places his faith on Ty Simpson to lead the offense.