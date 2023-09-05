"I'm gonna rock a big belt buckle": Deion Sanders teases Pat McAfee during his latest exclusive interview

Deion Sanders and Pat McAfee are the two names that appear to be striving in their respective domains. Sanders' stellar start as the Colorado head coach created the strongest ripples as of Sept. 2. His team had a remarkable start against the TCU Horned Frogs.

During an exclusive interview with the Pat McAfee Show, Sanders teased McAfree when expressing his thoughts on his coaching aspirations.

Sanders teases Pat McAfee

Sanders was pleasantly surprised looking at Pat McAfee's Cowboy buckle. He playfully teased McAfee on his show, quipping about the buckle in his style,

You know what? I'm looking for Buffalo too, man. Have you run across a buffalo? I'm looking for Buffalo because I'm gonna rock a big belt buckle on one of these games.

Pat responded warmly with assurances to Coach Prime. He expressed his appreciation for Sanders as the Colorado Buffaloes move ahead in the game,

"We can find that, no problem. Get it shipped over there. We appreciate the hell out of you, Coach. Have a great week. God bless you, man. Ladies and gentlemen, Coach Deion Sanders."

Deion Sanders' Revamped Colorado Buffaloes Roster

The Colorado Buffaloes' win has sparked much conversation after Deion rebuilt the roster. However, the staggering 86 new names on the roster is a surprise for many even after the massive win. Sanders was accompanied by the players on his trip to Texas, as per ESPN.

The reconstruction of the team is almost unheard of in college football due to its scale. Sanders' unconventional style and approach have been unapologetically endorsed as the prime step toward Buffaloes' victory. Two crucial figures are QBs Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, both of whom performed exceptionally.

Sanders' approach to infuse new talent into the team brought a wave of excitement. The Colorado program has in fact gained attraction, especially as they progress into the 2023 season.

