"I'm home": $610,000 NIL-valued Ollie Gordon II reveals his decision to join Oklahoma State in a video ft. OSU president and mascot

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II recently dispelled transfer rumors by announcing his return to the team for the 2024 season.

Gordon holds a substantial NIL value of $610,000 and a commendable position in the College Football NIL rankings, where he stands at #68.

He took to social media to share the news, fulfilling his earlier promise to reporters of making a personal announcement in his own time.

Gordon declared in a video, signaling his commitment to another year in Stillwater:

“I’m home. Welcome to Olliewood!”

The announcement, which featured cameos from OSU president Kayse Shrum, mascot Pistol Pete, and the Barry Sanders statue at Boone Pickens Stadium, brought a wave of optimism for the 2024 season.

In the video, Shrum posed the question:

“So, Ollie, are we back in 2024, going for the Heisman?”

Gordon responded with palpable excitement:

“Yes, ma’am. I'm excited to be here with my teammates, playing with them next year. The Heisman will be in Stillwater next year.”

Standing at 6’ 1" and weighing 211 lbs, the Fort Worth, TX native boasts impressive stats for the 2023 season: 258 carries, 1,614 yards, 20 touchdowns, and an average of 6.3 yards per carry.

Gordon’s prowess extends beyond his role as an RB; he has also proven to be a reliable receiver for the Cowboys.

Ollie Gordon II shines bright

Ollie Gordon's stellar performance in the 2023 season earned him the Doak Walker Award, recognizing him as the nation’s top running back. He was also honored as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Further accolades include his inclusion in the PFF and CBS All-American teams, making him the third running back under OSU head coach Mike Gundy to achieve All-American status.

Despite reported interest from several schools, including the Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Florida Gators, Ollie Gordon II remains committed to the Cowboys.

The team is now gearing up to face Texas A&M in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on December 27 at 8 p.m. at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, to secure their 10th win of the season. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

