Ollie Gordon II Transfer Portal: 5 landing spots for the Oklahoma State RB

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II has reportedly entered the transfer portal. Gordon won the Doak Walker Award on Friday night as the nation's top running back after his incredible season with the Cowboys.

However, after he won the award, it was reported by On3 that Gordon had entered the transfer portal, with the official announcement expected soon. If the RB does enter the transfer portal, he will be one of the top players available and will have plenty of suitors.

Here are five landing spots for Gordon in the transfer portal.

5 landing spots for Ollie Gordon II

#1, Oregon

The Oregon Ducks are rumored to be interested in running back Ollie Gordon if he does enter the transfer portal.

The Ducks had Bucky Irving as their starting RB last season, who had success rushing for 1,063 yards. However, Gordon is arguably the best running back in the country, so any team will be after him, and Oregon has been rumored to be in the running for the Oklahoma State running back.

#2, Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been a factory for turning running backs into NFL stars, but they don't have a legit starting RB.

Alabama's starting running back is Jase McClellan, but he's a senior, so the Crimson Tide will be active in the transfer portal. On paper, adding Gordon for one year makes a lot of sense, as Alabama would be one of the favorites to win the national championship.

#3, Oklahoma

If Ollie Gordon wants to stay in-state, transferring to the Oklahoma Sooners, who are joining the SEC, makes sense.

The Sooners didn't get great play from their running backs this season, as redshirt freshman Gavin Sawchuck got most of the work. Although Sawchuck had success, adding Gordon would give Sawchuck another year of development and allow Oklahoma to pose a rushing threat.

#4, Florida

The Florida Gators are in need of a running back after Trevor Etienne entered the transfer portal.

Etienne was the Gators' starting RB, but Florida could improve its rushing game by adding Ollie Gordon. The Gators had a disappointing 2023 season and will be active in the transfer portal to try to turn the program around.

#5, Mississippi State

The Mississippi State Bulldogs went 5-7 last year and hired Jeff Lebby, who is an offensive coach, as their new head coach.

Lebby will be active in the transfer portal, hoping to turn the Bulldogs' offense around. By adding Gordon to the lineup, Mississippi State would immediately have one of the game's best rushing attacks and add some intrigue to its offense.