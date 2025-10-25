  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "I'm jumping on the Vanderbilt Bandwagon": Nick Saban leaves College GameDay fans go wild with his enthusiastic pick for Week 9

"I'm jumping on the Vanderbilt Bandwagon": Nick Saban leaves College GameDay fans go wild with his enthusiastic pick for Week 9

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 25, 2025 14:53 GMT
ESPN analyst Nick Saban and the Vanderbilt football team
ESPN analyst Nick Saban and the Vanderbilt football team

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban had many memorable moments during his first year as an analyst on ESPN after retiring last year. One of the most iconic moments came after he had dismissed the Vanderbilt Commodores as a serious team and Clark Lea's team went on to beat the then No. 1 Crimson Tide 40-35 in Nashville.

Ad

With "College GameDay" in town for the No. 16 Commodores' clash against the No. 14 Missouri Tigers, Saban was booed constantly by Vanderbilt fans whenever he spoke. He brought the Nashville house down when he picked Clark Lea's team to win the game against the Tigers.

“Let me say this, coach Saban is jumping on the Vanderbilt bandwagon," Nick Saban said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During an appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show" last year, Nick Saban made the infamous comment about the Commodores.

“But the only place you’re going to play in the SEC that’s not hard to play, Vanderbilt," Nick Saban said. "When you play at Vanderbilt, you have more fans there than they have, and that’s no disrespect to them, it’s the truth. When we played in Nashville, we had more fans, Alabama fans, than what they had Vanderbilt fans."
Ad

Nick Saban warns Vanderbilt QB against theatrics

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia has been instrumental in the Commodores' 6-1 start to the season, their best since 1950. Pavia has distinguished himself as a Heisman contender, as he has tallied 1,569 passing yards, four interceptions and 15 touchdowns, while adding 438 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

The polarizing Pavia caused widespread discourse when he was pictured practicing a victory kneel before Vanderbilt's Week 6 clash against the Alabama Crimson Tide, which they lost 30-14. During Friday's segment of the "Pat McAfee Show," Nick Saban warned Pavia about his theatrics before games.

Ad
“I love Diego, but that would have been a catastrophic player–coach relationship moment before the game,” Saban said. I never wanted my players to ever do anything I didn’t even let them talk to the other team. I never wanted them to do anything that was going to affect the other team’s motivation to beat us.
Ad
“So, don’t ever say anything. Don’t ever give anybody a reason. They’ve already got enough reason to want to beat us. Don’t give them any more.”

Despite Saban's warnings, Diego Pavia has embraced the spotlight this season as the Commodores have leaped into the AP Top 25 Poll and become an SEC championship game contender.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!

Quick Links

Edited by Cabral Opiyo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications