"I'm jumping on the Vanderbilt Bandwagon": Nick Saban leaves College GameDay fans go wild with his enthusiastic pick for Week 9

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban had many memorable moments during his first year as an analyst on ESPN after retiring last year. One of the most iconic moments came after he had dismissed the Vanderbilt Commodores as a serious team and Clark Lea's team went on to beat the then No. 1 Crimson Tide 40-35 in Nashville. With &quot;College GameDay&quot; in town for the No. 16 Commodores' clash against the No. 14 Missouri Tigers, Saban was booed constantly by Vanderbilt fans whenever he spoke. He brought the Nashville house down when he picked Clark Lea's team to win the game against the Tigers. “Let me say this, coach Saban is jumping on the Vanderbilt bandwagon,&quot; Nick Saban said.During an appearance on the &quot;Pat McAfee Show&quot; last year, Nick Saban made the infamous comment about the Commodores. “But the only place you’re going to play in the SEC that’s not hard to play, Vanderbilt,&quot; Nick Saban said. &quot;When you play at Vanderbilt, you have more fans there than they have, and that’s no disrespect to them, it’s the truth. When we played in Nashville, we had more fans, Alabama fans, than what they had Vanderbilt fans.&quot;Nick Saban warns Vanderbilt QB against theatricsVanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia has been instrumental in the Commodores' 6-1 start to the season, their best since 1950. Pavia has distinguished himself as a Heisman contender, as he has tallied 1,569 passing yards, four interceptions and 15 touchdowns, while adding 438 rushing yards and four touchdowns.The polarizing Pavia caused widespread discourse when he was pictured practicing a victory kneel before Vanderbilt's Week 6 clash against the Alabama Crimson Tide, which they lost 30-14. During Friday's segment of the &quot;Pat McAfee Show,&quot; Nick Saban warned Pavia about his theatrics before games. “I love Diego, but that would have been a catastrophic player–coach relationship moment before the game,” Saban said. I never wanted my players to ever do anything I didn’t even let them talk to the other team. I never wanted them to do anything that was going to affect the other team’s motivation to beat us.“So, don’t ever say anything. Don’t ever give anybody a reason. They’ve already got enough reason to want to beat us. Don’t give them any more.”Despite Saban's warnings, Diego Pavia has embraced the spotlight this season as the Commodores have leaped into the AP Top 25 Poll and become an SEC championship game contender.