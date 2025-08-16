"I'm obsessed": Alabama icon Nick Saban's daughter Kristen unveils her new look on IG

Former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, is a popular personality among college football fans. She frequently attended the Crimson Tide games during her dad's tenure and has also gained a large following on her social media platforms, often sharing updates from her personal life.On Saturday, Kristen shared her latest new look on Instagram story and captioned the image:&quot;I'm obsessed&quot;Kristen and her brother Nicholas were adopted by Nick and his wife, Miss Terry. She married her ex-husband, Adam Setas, on May 30, 2015. She has shared her experience of having a kid during the pandemic, and also how her mom supported her during this time.Kristen conveyed a bold statement regarding dad Nick Saban's return to coachingNick Saban left a huge impact on not only Alabama but also on the entire NCAA. The six-time national champ retired from college football in January 2024. He went on to become a sports analyst, joining ESPN's College GameDay coverage for the 2024-2025 season. Additionally, the 73-year-old has kept himself occupied by playing golf with his close acquaintance.However, in July, after SEC media days, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy claimed that Saban would return from retirement. Before this claim could get more attention, Saban's daughter, Kristen, cleared the misunderstanding. She wrote:“He’s not coming back to coaching, hate to break it to you. You had your time.”When asked if he'd ever return to coaching, Saban gave a humorous response on &quot;Fox and Friends.&quot;&quot;I never really ever had a thought about getting back into coaching, until two days ago, Mrs. Terry said I had to run the sweeper in the entire downstairs,&quot; Saban said. &quot;While running the sweeper, the thought occurred to me, when you were coaching, you had a heck of a lot better job than this. That is only time I considered it.&quot;There is no opportunity that I know of right now, that would enhance me to go back to coaching.&quot; Saban ended.With no hope of returning to the coaching scene, Nick Saban will likely be back on ESPN's College GameDay coverage just like last year.