Is Nick Saban appearing on ESPN College GameDay on Saturday? Details on the show’s schedule, panelists, location and more in Week 0

On Saturday, former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban is appearing on College GameDay for Week 0 in Ireland. Saban was hired by ESPN on Feb.7, shortly after he announced his retirement.

Saban was hired to serve as an analyst on ESPN's "College GameDay" and help out at other events like the NFL draft and Southeastern Conference media days.

"ESPN and College GameDay have played such an important role in the growth of college football, and I'm honored to have the opportunity to join their team," Saban said in a statement. "I'll do my best to offer additional insights and perspectives to contribute to College GameDay, the ultimate Saturday tradition for college football fans."

"Nick Saban is a singular, iconic presence in college football," ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. "He is also an extremely gifted communicator, who will immediately add even more credibility, authority and entertainment value to ESPN, including our esteemed College GameDay show."

Saban appeared on College GameDay as a coach but will be making his first appearance as a hired analyst on Saturday, Aug. 24. Florida State will take on Georgia Tech in that game. Alongside Saban will be panelists Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Steve Coughlin, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and Nick Saban.

Saban announced his retirement from coaching following Alabama's loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl. He led the team to six national championships and had a record of 201-29.

College GameDay: Everything you need to know for Week 0

College GameDay will be live at 9 a.m. ET for three hours in Dublin, Ireland. It will cover the Week 0 game between Florida State and Georgia Tech for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. The show will air on ESPN, with Irish WWE superstar Sheamus as the guest picker.

College GameDay will be at College Station in Texas for the Texas A&M Aggies vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish game in Week 1. College GameDay announces its schedule a week in advance.

