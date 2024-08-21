Where is College GameDay Week 0? Location, schedule, date and more explored for 2024 season

ESPN's College GameDay has been a fan favorite for 37 years, drawing in over two million viewers weekly. This season, GameDay is making history by going international for the first time. The show will kick off Week 0 in Dublin, Ireland, covering the Florida State-Georgia Tech matchup.

This international debut comes four years after GameDay's original plans for an overseas broadcast were canceled. Fans can catch all the action on both ESPN and ESPNU.

Where is College GameDay Week 0 location?

For the first time, College GameDay is going international. The beloved show will kick off its 2024 season in Week 0 from Dublin, Ireland. Tune in live on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET, as Florida State squares off against Georgia Tech in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 24

Location: Dublin, Ireland

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Matchup: Florida State vs. Georgia Tech

Hosts Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee will be bringing all the action straight from College Green on Dame Street, starting at 2 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET) and leading right up to kickoff.

This is a special moment for Florida State, as it makes its first GameDay appearance since 2020. It’s also a milestone, marking its 37th feature on the show. For Georgia Tech, this will be its seventh appearance.

College GameDay schedule

After kicking off in Dublin, Ireland, on Aug. 24 with Florida State taking on Georgia Tech, College GameDay is heading to College Station, Texas, for the Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M game on Aug. 31.

The show's locations for the rest of the season haven't been confirmed yet, but here are some potential spots:

Sept. 7: Texas at Michigan or Colorado at Nebraska

Sept. 14: West Virginia at Pittsburgh or Oregon at Oregon State

Sept. 28: Georgia vs. Alabama

Sept. 28: Liberty vs. Appalachian State

Who is the guest picker on College GameDay for Week 0?

In Week 0 of College GameDay, the first celebrity guest picker of the season is WWE veteran Sheamus from Dublin.

Following in the footsteps of previous big names like Stephen A. Smith (2022), Roman Reigns (2018 and Katy Perry (2014), Sheamus is anticipated to bring his unique flair to the show.

