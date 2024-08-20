When will Pat McAfee return to WWE? All you need to know amid his hiatus for ESPN College Gameday

Pat McAfee announced on WWE RAW that the August 19, 2024 episode will be his final appearance for a while. With football season starting, he will take a break from WWE commentary due to his ESPN College Gameday commitment. However, he did promise to be back soon!

Even though the exact date for McAfee's return isn't confirmed, Michael Cole himself confirmed that McAfee will return to WWE commentary in January 2025. However, Cole did not specify which show or brand McAfee will return to.

Previously, Cole had revealed that he would be moving to WWE SmackDown for commentary in September 2024. So, McAfee could join him on the blue show, but there is a chance he will remain on commentary with WWE RAW since the red show is moving to Netflix in January 2025.

His return to commentary can be at Royal Rumble 2025. McAfee returned to WWE commentary at Royal Rumble for 2023 and 2024, and he might continue the streak in 2025 as well!

Pat McAfee shared a heartfelt message ahead of taking a hiatus from WWE

McAfee's commentary has been well-received throughout the years. The WWE Universe thoroughly enjoys the way he doesn't hesitate to take sides and his unmatched energy. He always berates Dominik Mysterio without thinking of the consequences.

He will be missed as he sees through his ESPN commitment, but he did share a message with the WWE Universe before taking off.

"Tonight will be my last trip to that wonderful WWE family for a while, I'm bummed out. Football season is starting which is awesome, but the WWE family is where I am supposed to be. I know that and I hope they do too."

Even though WWE RAW's announcers' table will not have Pat McAfee, Michael Cole will continue to do a splendid job while the WWE Universe awaits McAfee's return!

