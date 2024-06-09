 "I'm putting in that work for you right now": Colorado LB Jaylen Wester gives cute shout-out to girlfriend amid rigorous offseason workout

Colorado linebacker Jaylen Wester was teased about talking to his girlfriend by Coach Prime's son Deion Sanders Jr. Catching such off-field moments of the team through his lens, Sanders Jr. posts these clips on his YouTube channel, "Well Off Media."

Getting a hold of Wester during a training session, Bucky (Sanders Jr.) said to Wester:

"Bro was on the phone for 4 hours."

"I just miss her bro, that's all," Wester replied. "If you out there, I overly miss you babe. I'm putting in that work for you right now."

However, Sanders Jr. didn't let off Wester easily. He went on to ask Colorado safety Travis Jay:

"You be on the phone with your girl for four hours, in the mid of you hanging out with your bros?"

Wester then pleaded his case, saying that what Bucky was saying wasn't exactly true:

"I ain't even been on the phone for real though, so I'm overly hurt right now." [04:10]

The Buffs are giving it all in the practice sessions ahead of a crucial season after a 4-8 2024 CFB campaign.

Colorado wide receiver impressed by Coach Prime's grinding training sessions

Deion Sanders is leaving no stone unturned in preparing his team, instituting a rigorous Navy SEAL training program. Buffs wide receiver Carson Westbrook called it a "grind," saying:

"People don't realize how hard this is," Westbrook shared. "It's a grind, getting up every morning, coming out here, having Navy SEALs yell at you while you're not doing planks on the pool ground.”

The intense training aims to push athletes beyond their limits. Westbrook, who joined the Buffaloes in March, admitted he underestimated the difficulty.

"I knew it was gonna be hard, but I didn't realize it was gonna be as hard as it really is. You see the workouts, you're like, yeah, I mean, that looks hard. But just looking at it, you don't understand until you're in the shoes doing it."

A 5-foot-11 WR, weighing in at 175 pounds, Westbrook was a standout player at Schley County in Georgia. He recorded 42 receptions for 735 yards and five touchdowns last year, earning First-Team All-State honors.

