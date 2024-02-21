"I'm ready": LSU QB Jayden Daniels speaks out on becoming an "instant millionaire" ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft

Jayden Daniels, the former LSU Tigers quarterback, recently expressed his readiness to showcase his skills in the NFL during an interview with TMZ Sports in Las Vegas.

The dual-threat QB is completely prepared for the change of scenery. In college football, the Heisman Trophy winner compiled 3,812 passing yards, 1,134 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns.

Jayden Daniels #5 of the LSU Tigers

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Hailing from California, Daniels is expected to be a top-three pick in the upcoming draft. When asked about what sets him apart and why NFL general managers should consider him 'the guy' to go for, Daniels shared his qualities.

“I just say, there's a lot of great quarterbacks, a lot of great other guys in the draft that deserve to be in the top discussion,” Jayden Daniels told TMZ.

“For me, my leadership qualities (have) been through adversity and my competitive nature. A lot of people don't know I'm so competitive until they actually get to meet me one-on-one and actually have a conversation.”

“So later down the road, in the future, hopefully in those types of meetings, GMs, and owners, and coaches, they (will) figure that out about me," he added.

In response to being questioned about his readiness for the NFL and the potential financial gains, an “instant millionaire,” TMZ reporter asked. Daniels confidently replied about the opportunities ahead.

"I'm almost definitely ready,” Daniels said. “I know God want to put me in this position if he didn't think I was ready, so most definitely I'm ready."

Landing spots for Jayden Daniels come April's draft

In the majority of draft forecasts, Daniels is expected to be selected either as the second pick by the Washington Commanders or the third pick by the New England Patriots. Nonetheless, the most recent mock draft from NFL.com proposes an alternate possibility.

Dan Parr anticipates that Daniels envisions the Falcons making a trade with the Cardinals to acquire their franchise quarterback at pick No. 4.

Concurrently, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has highlighted Jayden Daniels as a noteworthy prospect for the Raiders in the draft, where he might be chosen within the top 3 picks.

Also Read: “It will be different now with the 12-team playoff": Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels addresses the trend of skipping bowl games