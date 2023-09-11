"I’m seeing more African Americans than I’ve ever seen before": Deion Sanders adores the inclusiveness and social impact of Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders, renowned for his charismatic personality and unique style, brings an interesting perspective to sports. He's deeply committed to being an asset to the community and instilling the same in young athletes.

In a recent postgame interview, Sanders discussed their commitment to measuring the impact on business and the community. There are also improved participation rates across sports, which Sanders considers an opportunity for growth.

"Really, I'm thinking about the social impact," Sanders said. "I'm seeing I'm seeing more African Americans than I've ever seen before sprinkling throughout the stands and the stadium and restaurants and everything, and I absolutely love it.

"The thing about sports, the thing about competition, when Shedeur (Sanders) out there doing what he's doing, and Travis (Hunter) and Xavier (Weaver) and all those guys, they're not, like, Colorado Buffaloes, they just Colorado Buffaloes. And we all come together. And I think we're bringing people together."

Sanders' commitment to social change and unity in sports

Deion Sanders previously coached at Jackson State, an HBCU, a historically Black university. Additionally, his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, and daughter Shelomi were enrolled at JSU.

While defining this impact might be challenging, he seemed delighted to engage in discussions about social impact. Sanders said that spotting African Americans increasingly on the field highlights the social statement through the game.

In 2021, Deion Sanders didn't just coach JSU football, but aimed to be a proactive community catalyst. Jackson, Mississippi, with a $38,000 median household income and over 25% of its 166,000 residents living in poverty, faced water issues. Sanders took it upon himself to deliver water to Pleasant Hills Community Living Center during the crisis.

In another instance, Deion Sanders addressed the "senseless killings" in the Capital City during a postgame conference. He urged the community to unite and put an end to violence. Coach Prime's statement included "white, Black, Hispanic, Asian" and other races living together in peace.

Coach Prime focuses on sports' social impact emphasizing unity and growth. He celebrates diversity and addresses issues through words and actions, championing the social impact of sports and utilizing his influence for positive change.

