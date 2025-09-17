  • home icon
"I’m here to support them": FSU coach Mike Norvell breaks silence on UCLA rumors swirling around DC Tony White

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Sep 17, 2025 18:16 GMT
FSU coach Mike Norvell and the UCLA Bruins
FSU coach Mike Norvell and the UCLA Bruins

The UCLA Bruins sacked coach Deshaun Foster on Sunday after a winless start to the season after falling 35-10 to the New Mexico Lobos in Week 3 of college football action. Foster's coaching came hot on the heels of the sacking of Brent Pry by the Virginia Tech Hokies to put the college football coaching carousel into overdrive.

Some of the names that have been linked to the vacant Bruins job by a USA TODAY report are the USC Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn and Florida State Seminoles defensive coordinator Tony White. During his weekly news conference, FSU coach Mike Norvell addressed his defensive coordinator being linked to the Bruins job (19:00).

“When it comes to staff advancement and guys with potential opportunities as well as when those opportunities then become decisions that they need to make,” Mike Norvell said. “I mean, I’m here to support them. I’m not, have never been, a head coach that tries to talk down, any other things that are out there for guys.
"I want them to do the absolute best job that they can do in our time that we get to be together. They’ve got a responsibility to the place and a responsibility to the players, but still have a responsibility to themselves. I want coaches that desire for all. Same thing that I want for our players.”
Tony White played for the Bruins under coach Rocky Long before beginning his coaching career that has taken him around the country including stops at San Diego State, Arizona State and Nebraska. White returned to UCLA as a graduate assistant in 2007 before departing once again.

Analyst predicts UCLA coaching hire

CBS Sports analyst Josh Pate predicted on X that most of the names being linked to the vacant Bruins coaching job already had jobs as coordinators at different programs.

“90% of the names I’ve seen mentioned in the UCLA search already have better jobs… many are coordinators,” Pate tweeted. “Being at a job where you have to beg fans to care OR beg the administration to care is hard enough. At UCLA you’ll have to do both.
"Being at a job where you have to beg fans to care OR beg the administration to care is hard enough. At UCLA you’ll have to do both."
After firing Deshaun Foster, the Bruins are in limbo as their crown jewel in their roster, former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava has been linked with an entry into the transfer portal, necessitating their need to find a replacement as soon as possible.

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

