"I'm telling you bro it's gonna be freaking tough": Travis Hunter on making "online dynasty" with Quinn Ewers after college football 25 release

Travis Hunter has expressed enthusiasm about teaming up with Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers after the announcement of the CFB' 25 game. Now college football fans and video game enthusiasts can be rejoicing after EA Sports announced the release of College Football 25, set for July 19.

The standard edition of the game boasts cover stars Texas' Quinn Ewers, Colorado's Travis Hunter, and Michigan's Donovan Edwards. Additionally, the deluxe edition includes stars like Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, and Ohio State's Quinshin Judkins.

Among these athletes, Travis Hunter and Quinn Ewers have already started planning their gaming endeavors. Despite not having faced each other on the field, Travis Hunter expressed his eagerness to team up with Quinn Ewers in an "online dynasty" post the game's release.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm telling you bro it's gonna be freaking tough," Hunter exclaimed. And then we can make an online dynasty where me and you can play against other people."

In response to Travis Hunter's proposal, Ewers humorously suggested:

"That'd be like cheating bro."

Quinn Ewers, the standout quarterback for Texas, leadership led the Longhorns to a Big 12 Championship and a coveted College Football Playoff berth in 2023.

Recognized as one of the top returning quarterbacks for the 2024 season, Quinn Ewers has solidified his position among the elite.

Pro Football Focus ranks him fifth, showcasing his remarkable growth and potential. Ewers' ability to significantly reduce his turnover-worthy play rate and elevate his PFF passing grade to an impressive 85.6 underscores his development as a quarterback.

College Football 25 returns with Travis Hunter, Quinn Ewers, and Donovan Edwards on the cover

EA Sports College Football 25 is making a highly anticipated return, which will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The game, which has been on hiatus since 2014, will include all 134 FBS teams along with the NIL valuation of a vast majority of current players.

The revival of this popular game comes with a significant development: eight days after EA Sports initiated NIL deals, more than 10,000 college players opted in.

Each player who participates will receive $600 and a copy of the game, valued at approximately $70. Hunter and Ewers were among the first high-profile athletes to join this initiative.

The main cover art features Travis Hunter prominently in the center, flanked by Ewers on his right and Edwards on his left. The deluxe edition cover showcases the trio from behind, taken in the tunnel at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas in early March.

Expand Tweet

"It's just a blessing to be able to be on the cover," Hunter shared with ESPN.

"We grew up watching this and looking at the covers, and now we're on it. When I was young, I waited till 12 o'clock to get every NCAA. It was my favorite game by far. I still play the old NCAA 14 to this day."

EA Sports revealed plans for the game's return in early 2021 and confirmed in December 2022 that the release would be set for 2024. The game will include every FBS school, the College Football Playoff, and various bowl games. Additionally, the popular Dynasty and Road to Glory modes from previous NCAA games will make a comeback.