"I make you look down at yourself" - $50 million worth Deion Sanders once claimed his fashion choices gave him the edge over his rivals

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has had an illustrious history in both football and baseball, resulting in a net worth of $50 million.

In Jan. 2023, Sanders was interviewed by GQ Magazine upon being inducted into the “GQ Style Hall of Fame," where he opened up about his outfits and how they gave him an edge over his opponents.

“I don't follow trends. I set trends. I don't follow styles. I set styles. I never in my life looked at somebody and said, Let me see what he got on, so I could, no, no, I make you look down at yourself when you see me," Sanders said.

One of the ways that Sanders got the mental edge over his opposition was to not worry about following the latest trend and style. He was the one who set the latest trends and styles at the time.

This, according to Sanders, makes other people, including his opposition, “look down” on themselves and question their outfit and style.

Deion Sanders's Fashion as a Coach

Sanders also mentioned in his interview with GQ how his Buffaloes staff dress.

"So our staff, we wear sweatpants and I don't require them to wear collared shirts. We want to feel good. We want to feel like we at practice coaching the game and we want a little flare," he said. (14:12)

Unlike many teams, Sanders does not request his coaches to wear collared shirts and allows them to wear sweatpants instead of formal dress pants.

But there is another thing that Sanders did to modernize the sport

During his time at Jackson State, he wrote his Twitter handle on the back of his shirt. This allowed potential team recruits to contact Sanders, enhancing their profile and maybe leading to a contract.

This technique seemed to work, as Sanders became known as a strong recruiter of talent at first Jackson State and then in his current position at Colorado.

