"I muted the national anthem" - CFB fans label Warren Zeiders' national anthem 'worst-ever' at the Big-12 championship game 

Warren Zeiders' performance of the national anthem at the Big-12 championship game has frustrated CFB fans. The Texas Longhorns took on the Oklahoma State Cowboys where the embarrassing incident occurred before the game started.

Zeiders was called to sing the anthem, and social media responded soon after his performance. Since then, he has received major backlash, with some fans calling it the 'worst-ever' thing to witness.

Here are some of the posts on X on the emerging artist's recent performance:

Another fan was quick to mute his screen to avoid listening to Warren sing:

The country music singer hails from Pennsylvania, which also became a matter of debate amongst fans. With the game being played in Texas, everyone called out the authorities for not inviting a native Texan musician. Here are some of the reactions that people shared on social media:

One fan even highlighted Wikipedia's speed in updating Warren Zeiders' page and mentioning his horrible performance.

Everyone thought Roseanne Barr's performance in 1990 was the worst ever in college sports history. However, Zeiders' comparison to Barr indicates that a big musical tragedy has happened.

Meanwhile, a win for the Longhorns will likely secure them a place in the playoffs. The team has done exceptionally well, sitting on top of the Big-12 Conference with an excellent 11-1 record.

What made Warren Zeiders famous?

Zeiders is a singer-songwriter who excels in country music. He gained fame after clocking 500 million views on TikTok with his viral song 'Ride the Lightning'. After becoming popular, he signed with Warner Records and released the same song under the music banner.

The song garnered much attention and reached number 30 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs. Since then, his image as a singer has become relevant in the United States and Canada.

However, Warren Zeiders' failed attempt at the championship game has tarnished his image among the die-hard CFB fans.