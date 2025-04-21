"I haven't really been at a school this big": Kaidon Salter opens up on his first impressions of Colorado crowd

Quarterback Kaidon Salter was recruited by Coach Prime after the 2024 campaign. He began his collegiate journey in 2021 with the Tennessee Volunteers. However, Salter was dismissed from the program because of legal troubles and landed with Liberty, where he spent three seasons.

Kaidon Salter then decided to join the Colorado Buffaloes for the 2025 season. With the departure of Shedeur Sanders in the draft, he is competing for the starting quarterback job with five-star prospect Julian Lewis.

Both quarterbacks gave fans a glimpse of their talent during the Buffs' annual spring game on Saturday. Post-game, Kaidon Salter was asked to share his thoughts about playing his first game at Folsom Field.

"It was amazing," Salter said. "Just, watching how many people came out to support and just watching to see what we gonna bring this year to the table. So I felt like it was amazing, just, you know, I haven't really been at a school this big. To have that many fans at the spring game, but the fans came and showed up as expected. But, all I can say that it was amazing." (TS- 0:10 onwards)

Both Julian Lewis and Salter have what it takes to lead the Buffs on the field. However, the Liberty transfer possesses experience of playing at the collegiate level, which gives him an upper hand in the competition.

Despite this, the freshman five-star prospect is grateful for the opportunity to compete for the QB1 job.

Deion Sanders holds back QB1 decision between Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter after spring game

During the spring game, Kaidon Salter proved that he can be a dual-threat presence on the field. He completed 11 of the 19 passes he attempted with one interception to his name.

After the game, Deion Sanders gave an update on the starting quarterback competition. He still refused to name a favorite while stating that both Lewis and Salter still had a lot to learn.

"At the end of spring, that decision is disciplinary," Coach Prime said. "Things happen. I'm sure you asked the quarterback, then hopefully they will tell you, I don't want to put their businesss on the street. They've got ways to go. They gotta improve. They gotta do some things.

"They have different strengths and different qualities about themselves, and we have to make sure we maximize their potential." (TS-1:00 onwards)

The quarterback competition between Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis is starting to get interesting. Fans will be excited to know who will emerge as Shedeur's replacement this year.

