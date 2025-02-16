“I can't stop watching this”: $14M worth Lane Kiffin hypes up exciting USA-Canada 4 Nations matchup

The 4 Nations Face-Off game between Canada and the United States on Saturday was as big a hockey match as any in recent history and Lane Kiffin was all for it.
After an explosive start in which the American anthem was booed in Montreal, and three different fights broke out before 10 seconds came off the clock, the Ole Miss Rebels head coach took to social media to make his feelings known.
"LFG!!!!! I can’t stop
Watching this!!!! @usahockey," Lane Kiffin posted on his X account.
While there was no previous indication that the $14 million head coach (per Celebrity Net Worth) is a hockey fan, he was certainly fired up for Saturday night’s matchup.
The U.S. and Canada hold one of the biggest rivalries in international hockey, and with the absence of Russia from the 4 nations Face-Off, both teams came in as massive favorites to win the tournament.
Add that to the rising political tensions between both countries and it was the perfect recipe for an electric atmosphere both on the ice and in the stands. Just like Lane Kiffin, the hot start turned the round-robin game into a must-watch TV.
The game was a tense affair, with little scoring chances that the U.S. turned into a 3-1 victory, clinching a spot in the championship game with one game to play. Canada can still reach that game, but first, they have to beat Finland or hope the U.S. takes some points away from Sweden.
If the Canadians take care of business, Lane Kiffin and other sports fans will surely tune in for the championship game on Thursday night.
Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels received record invites for NFL combine
After a strong 2024 season in which the Rebels finished with a 10-3 record, barely missed the College Football Playoff and routed Duke in the Gator Bowl. As a result, a school-record 11 players were invited to show their skills at the NFL combine.
The event, which will take place in Indianapolis from Feb. 27 until Mar. 2 is one of the main pre-draft events, in which prospects get to perform different drills in front of NFL executives, coaches and scouts.
Here is a list of the 11 Ole Miss Rebels invited to Indianapolis:
- Trey Amos, Cornberback
- Ulysses Bentley IV, Running Back
- Jaxson Dart, Quarterback
- Tre Harris, Wide Receivers
- Jared Ivey, Defensive End
- Walter Nolen, Defensive Tackle
- Chris Paul Jr., Linebacker
- JJ Pegues, Defensive Tackle
- Princely Umanmielen, Defensive End
- Jordan Watkins, Wide Receiver
- Antwane Wells Jr., Wide Receiver
Ole Miss Rebel's Fan? Check out the latest Ole Miss Rebel's depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.