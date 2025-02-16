Crosby, Marner shutdown, bad line change, and more: 3 reasons why Team Canada lost 3-1 to Team USA at 4 Nations Face-Off

Team Canada dropped a tough 3-1 game to Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Saturday night at the Bell Centre in Montreal. The Canadians failed to live up to the hype surrounding the most anticipated game of the event. A lack of offensive production paved the way for the Americans to clinch a spot in the tournament final.

Connor McDavid opened the scoring in the first period for Team Canada, but his goal was the only one the Canadians could muster. Jake Guentzel scored twice for Team USA, while Dylan Larkin netted the game-winner.

Here’s a look at three key reasons why Team Canada fell to Team USA on Saturday night.

3 reasons why Team Canada lost against Team USA at 4 Nations Face-Off

#1. Depleted blue line

Team Canada was without two of its top defensemen. Shea Theodore suffered an injury in Canada’s first game against Team Sweden on Wednesday, and Colorado Avalanche star Cale Makar missed Saturday’s game with an undisclosed illness.

In their place, Travis Sanheim and Thomas Harley stepped in. While both played solid minutes, they failed to make a major impact. Sanheim finished minus-1 in just over 15 minutes of ice time, while Harley played more than 18 minutes and also went minus-1 on the night.

Canadian coach Jon Cooper will likely reassess his defensive pairings ahead of Canada’s next game against Sweden.

#2. Crosby, Marner shut down

Sidney Crosby and game-one hero Mitch Marner were quiet throughout the game. While both played responsibly on both ends of the ice, they failed to make an impact on the scoresheet.

Crosby had a couple of good chances in front of the net but was unable to solve Connor Hellebuyck. Marner played nearly 20 minutes and contributed defensively but managed just one shot on goal

Crosby, Marner and Nathan MacKinnon will need to elevate their play as they look to defeat Sweden and secure a rematch with Team USA in the final.

#3. Bad line change

In such a tight game, one mistake proved costly — and it came on Dylan Larkin’s go-ahead goal in the second period.

The goal resulted from a bad line change by Canada, allowing the Americans to generate an odd-man rush. Larkin faked a pass before snapping a shot past Canadian goaltender Jordan Binnington.

Here’s a look at the goal:

The goal put Team USA ahead for good, sealing its spot in the final.

Canada will play a must-win game Monday night against Team Sweden at TD Garden in Boston. A regulation win would give Team Canada a chance to face Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off final.

