“I take the garbage out” - $80M worth Nick Saban reveals post-retirement household duties that keep Miss Terry happy

Even the legendary Nick Saban has to bow down at home. The seven-time national championship-winning coach gave fans a taste of what his life looks like after retirement during a chat with ESPN. Saban revealed that he's just like everyone else in many ways, particularly when it comes to household chores.

Even with a net worth of $80 million (per CelebrityNetWorth), he still adheres to daily duties to keep his wife, Terry Saban, aka "Miss Terry," happy. Saban joked about receiving the "12 commandments of retirement" and how completing his chores earned him the privilege to enjoy activities like golf.

“I make my bed. I take the garbage out," Saban said. "I have to wait for her to eat together, and I have to leave a little food just because that's polite to tell people that you really thought it was good, which I grew up cleaning my plate, so that's not kosher anymore.”

The glimpse into Saban's post-retirement life shows a side of him that fans rarely see on the field. Beyond championships and victories, Saban’s values of discipline and humility in household work connect with audiences on a personal level.

Alabama gets whiff of Nick Saban after retirement

Alabama's football community got a taste of Nick Saban's presence once again during the champion's ceremony preceding the spring game on Saturday. The Tide would have loved it more if Saban had graced the field during A-Day, but he opted to observe it from a suite.

Players like senior defensive back Malachi Moore couldn’t control their emotions seeing their former coach back. Mentioning Saban’s absent beard, Moore said:

“I thought he was gonna have that on today. He just came back and told us that he loves us, that he misses us and he’s always here for us and he’s always rooting for us.”

After stepping away from coaching, Saban has been engaging in golf tournaments in Florida and discussing important topics like the name, image and likeness system reshaping college sports.

His return to Tuscaloosa included meetings with current coaches, indicating his ongoing involvement with the team's operations. As Saban settles into his new office at Bryant-Denny Stadium, his successor, Kalen DeBoer, inherits Saban's former space.

Players have been quick to compare DeBoer's coaching style to Saban's, noting a shift towards a more youthful and energetic atmosphere driven by music and enthusiasm during practice sessions.

