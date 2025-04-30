“I don't think he knows”: Dave Portnoy cooks up a conspiracy theory about Bill Belichick and 24-year-old GF’s relationship on social media

By Cole Shelton
Modified Apr 30, 2025 13:09 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Dave Portnoy cooks up a conspiracy theory about Bill Belichick and 24-year-old GF’s relationship on social media - Source: Imagn

Barstool Sports founder and known New England Patriots superfan Dave Portnoy has a unique conspiracy theory about Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

Belichick and Hudson have been viral since their relationship went public. But, on Sunday, CBS Sunday Morning aired an interview that went super viral as Hudson cut off multiple questions and tried to tell Belichick how to answer some questions.

After the clip went viral, Portnoy believes Belichick doesn't understand social media, so he doesn't get how people have seen photos with him and Jordon.

youtube-cover
“I don’t know if he knew anybody else saw those photos,” Portnoy said on Barstool Rundown at 22:05. “He’s like, ‘I don’t know who sent you those'... People are saying that he's being held hostage, I've met Jordon, I don't know what to say."

It's a unique conspiracy theory from Portnoy and one that does make some sense, as Belichick just got social media recently, so he may not understand how it works.

But, Portnoy doesn't believe Belichick is being held hostage as some fans have claimed. Instead, he thinks the North Carolina Tar Heels coach doesn't understand social media and that everyone can see the photos Jordon and he post.

Bill Belichick calls out media's 'agenda' in e-mail

After Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson went viral for their CBS Sunday Morning interview, Jordon posted an e-mail from Bill which was sent on April 10.

She sent a screenshot of the e-mail on her Instagram where Bill called out the media's agenda against him amid the book promotion.

"I don’t think this is fantastic, but it probably will hype the book, which is clearly the ongoing theme here," part of Belichick's e-mail said. “This is about what I expected from the media. This book is about how I did my job, and lessons from my 50 years in and around the NFL — not a bathroom book that highlights my mistakes,” he added. “I hope we can get on the same page in promoting the book authentically.”
It was odd that Jordon would post Belichick's e-mail, especially with all the backlash they are both facing from the CBS Sunday Morning interview.

For now, Belichick is trying to turn his attention to coaching the Tar Heels. Belichick will make his college coaching debut for UNC on September 1 against TCU.

Edited by Cole Shelton
