“I don't think he knows”: Dave Portnoy cooks up a conspiracy theory about Bill Belichick and 24-year-old GF’s relationship on social media

Barstool Sports founder and known New England Patriots superfan Dave Portnoy has a unique conspiracy theory about Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

Ad

Belichick and Hudson have been viral since their relationship went public. But, on Sunday, CBS Sunday Morning aired an interview that went super viral as Hudson cut off multiple questions and tried to tell Belichick how to answer some questions.

After the clip went viral, Portnoy believes Belichick doesn't understand social media, so he doesn't get how people have seen photos with him and Jordon.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

“I don’t know if he knew anybody else saw those photos,” Portnoy said on Barstool Rundown at 22:05. “He’s like, ‘I don’t know who sent you those'... People are saying that he's being held hostage, I've met Jordon, I don't know what to say."

It's a unique conspiracy theory from Portnoy and one that does make some sense, as Belichick just got social media recently, so he may not understand how it works.

Ad

But, Portnoy doesn't believe Belichick is being held hostage as some fans have claimed. Instead, he thinks the North Carolina Tar Heels coach doesn't understand social media and that everyone can see the photos Jordon and he post.

Bill Belichick calls out media's 'agenda' in e-mail

After Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson went viral for their CBS Sunday Morning interview, Jordon posted an e-mail from Bill which was sent on April 10.

Ad

She sent a screenshot of the e-mail on her Instagram where Bill called out the media's agenda against him amid the book promotion.

Ad

"I don’t think this is fantastic, but it probably will hype the book, which is clearly the ongoing theme here," part of Belichick's e-mail said. “This is about what I expected from the media. This book is about how I did my job, and lessons from my 50 years in and around the NFL — not a bathroom book that highlights my mistakes,” he added. “I hope we can get on the same page in promoting the book authentically.”

Ad

It was odd that Jordon would post Belichick's e-mail, especially with all the backlash they are both facing from the CBS Sunday Morning interview.

For now, Belichick is trying to turn his attention to coaching the Tar Heels. Belichick will make his college coaching debut for UNC on September 1 against TCU.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More