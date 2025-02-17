"I told you" - $45 million worth Deion Sanders flexes on Nike collaborations through stylish sneakers collection

Colorado coach Deion Sanders continues to dominate headlines as a college football coach. The charismatic Buffs coach has brought the national spotlight to Boulder, where his shine has rubbed off on his son, Shedeur Sanders and the reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

Coach Prime's popularity was especially evident in late January, when his Nike Air Diamond Turf sneakers, first released in 1994 while he was still a player, sold out within minutes of being re-released.

During the highly charged halftime show at the Super Bowl LIX clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, popular musician Kendrick Lamar put on a pair of Coach Prime's iconic sneakers during the halftime show leading to a $416% increase in sales according to a report by Complex.

On Sunday, Deion Sanders, who is worth $45 million (per Celebrity Net Worth) once again flexed on his Nike collaboration by posting snippets of himself signing the iconic Air Nike Diamond Turf sneakers.

"I told you We Were Coming! #CoachPrime @nike @deionsandersjr @shilosanders @shedeursanders," Deion Sanders captioned the post.

How Shedeur and Deion Sanders are building on Nike's legacy

In August 2024, the NFL-bound Shedeur Sanders signed a lucrative NIL deal with Nike joining his father as one of the iconic apparel giant's influential ambassadors.

During a segment of the "2Legendary" podcast, Shedeur revealed how he envisioned building on his father's thriving legacy with Nike rather than branching out on his own.

"I would want to build on it (Deion Sanders legacy). I want to build on it. Have like a different version. But I think concept, because I feel like it's more … like now, like just looking at life and looking at everything, it's more about generational," Shedeur Sanders said.

"It's more about what could be passed down year after year after year after year rather than everybody starting to think they're whole new wave and whole new because there's no real substance behind it. Everything that's great has to have a story behind it. Every great player has to have a story behind it. So I feel like when it comes to design, anything like that, it always has to have a great story behind it."

Shedeur Sanders is expected to be one of the top picks of the 2025 NFL Draft, ensuring that Deion Sander's legacy will continue to feature prominently in the NFL.

