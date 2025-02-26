"I've never seen a fish that big": Travis Hunter shares hilarious story of surprising Coach Prime with his catch

Travis Hunter and Colorado coach Deion Sanders share a passion for fishing. They have taken countless fishing trips together, often competing against each other. Coach Prime’s million-dollar mansion even has a private lake he built specifically for his hobby.

On Saturday's episode of his eponymous show on YouTube, Travis Hunter shared a hilarious story about a fishing adventure at Coach Prime’s private lake. The story included his personal-best catch and how he surprised everyone at Sanders' home with his big haul.

"Coach Prime's house. 12 pound bass," Hunter said. "I went out early in the morning when he told me not to. Because we had to eat soon. Caught a couple of fish, and right before it was time to eat, cast out there, draggin a Texa rig on the bottom. Hook one! I seen it jump, and I'm like, 'Oh my God!'"

"I'm just yelling, 'Oh my God! Look at this fish!' I grabbed the bass by the mouth, bro. Ain't even take the hook out or nothing. I walked straight up to Coach Prime's living room. I went right in the living room, walked in the house with the fish. I just walked up with the fish in my hand."

Hunter said even the coach was amazed at his catch.

"He (Coach Prime) was like, 'Oh my God!' And we were just like all screaming like, bro, ain't no way that fish was in there. I've never seen a fish that big. The fish looked fake how big it was.. It's still the biggest fish we ever caught out there."

Travis Hunter built a special relationship with Deion Sanders throughout his collegiate career. Despite being the No. 1 prospect out of high school, he chose to play for Jackson State because Sanders was the coach.

He then followed him to Boulder, where he spent two seasons with the Buffaloes and won the 2024 Heisman Trophy. Hunter is now projected to be a top-three pick in this year’s NFL draft.

Travis Hunter shares tips and tricks for the art of fishing

On his YouTube show, the Colorado two-way star was asked for advice on becoming a better fishing enthusiast and making more successful catches.

Travis Hunter responded by breaking down his strategy and sharing his secret to success in angling.

"If you're fishing from the bank, I'm pretty sure you're trying to cast as far as you can. Most of the time, when you see people on a boat, they're fishing toward the bank. So, you got to think like that, too," Hunter said.

"Before you get to the spot, you want to cast before you get there. So, I'm like fishing towards the bank, probably like 5 feet away from the bank. And you just drag your lure. You just try to find some trees, some cover and you'll be good."

It looks like even after beginning his professional career in the NFL, Hunter will continue his fishing adventures with Coach Prime. However, he has his sights set on outdoing the two-time Super Bowl champion’s NFL legacy and making a name for himself in the league.

