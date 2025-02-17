"I've been really consistent on this one": Insider chooses one SEC powerhouse to land 5-star QB Jared Curtis

Jared Curtis, a five-star quarterback from Nashville Christian High School, initially pledged his commitment to Georgia, the top-ranked 2026 prospect later decommitted to reassess his options. However, Georgia remains a strong contender in the race for his signature.

Ad

On Monday, DawgsHQ insider Rusty Mansell joined Cousin Shane on "That SEC Football" podcast, shedding light on why the Bulldogs could regain Curtis' commitment. According to Mansell, Georgia’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo plays a crucial role in this pursuit.

"I've been really consistent on this one, he has some really, really pro Georgia people in his circle," Mansell said. "I mean, there are some people that really want him at Georgia, there's some people that really believe in Mike Bobo. There's some people that have really, you know, some of the stuff he's done and and some of the stuff that they feel like it fits with him."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Curtis originally committed to Georgia in March but backed out in October. Since then, Bobo has intensified efforts to bring the 6’3”, 225-pound quarterback back to Athens. Mansell emphasized,

“Georgia has the appeal; that room is really thin, and it’s not far from Nashville, you know.”

Family input could be decisive in Curtis’ final decision. Mansell revealed,

“I did talk to some of his family recently, and they’re like, ‘Look, schools were negative recruiting, saying that Mike Bobo’s not going to be there and Mike Bobo’s there,’ you know,” Mansell stated.

Ad

Bobo has a track record of developing elite quarterbacks like Matthew Stafford and David Greene.

With Georgia already securing commitments from top 2026 recruits like WR Vance Spafford, S Zech Fort and CB Jontavius Wyman, landing Jared Curtis would further bolster their class.

His staggering 7,665 passing yards in 37 high school games make him one of the most sought-after talents in the nation.

Jared Curtis eyes official visits before commitment

Jared Curtis, QB for Nashville Christian School, recently unveiled a list of six schools in the running for his commitment: Oregon, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Auburn and Ohio State.

Ad

In January, Curtis announced plans to visit Oregon (June 6-8), Georgia (June 13-15), and South Carolina (June 20-22), with Alabama on his radar for a junior day visit in early February.

While Curtis has not yet set a date for his commitment, he plans to take more official visits before making his final decision.

“I will wait until official visits to make my decision,” Curtis told On3. “I will get out more. When official visits open up, I will get down on some visits, see the school and see what I like about it."

Ad

When it comes to making his decision, Curtis pointed to the coaching staff, his relationship with them and the recruiting class as his top factors.

“The factors when I make a decision will be the coaching staff, my relationship with the coaching staff and the class they bring in this year. Those and the class I would bring in with me would be the biggest things.”

During the 2023 season, Jared Curtis led Nashville Christian to a 13-1 record and a state championship, earning the title of 2024 Gatorade Tennessee Football Player of the Year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!