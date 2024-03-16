"I don't want that for him": Coach Prime doubles down on protecting his QB son Shedeur Sanders from playing in bone-chilling cold

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders is returning to Boulder for another season of college football. The 22-year-old is preparing for the Buffs' debut campaign as a member of the Big 12 conference this year, along with his father Deion Sanders and brother Shilo Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders, who was eligible to declare for the draft this year, decided to help his father attempt a comeback after a disappointing 4-8 campaign last year. The QB is considered to be a top prospect in the 2025 NFL draft. But Deion Sanders just has one condition for his son's transition into the NFL.

While making an appearance on SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio, Deion Sanders said he does not want Shedeur Sanders to play in freezing temperatures in the NFL. He talked about how, being from Texas, he wants his son to be drafted by a team that has moderate temperatures year-round.

"I don't want my kid (Shedeur) going nowhere cold next year. He grew up in Texas. He played in Jackson, played in Colorado. Season's over before it gets cold in Colorado. I'm just thinking way ahead. I don't want that for him," Sanders said.

Few teams in the NFL have cold weather during the NFL season, such as the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Shedeur, who played two seasons at Jackson State, moved to Boulder last season after his father was named as Colorado's head coach. He went on to have a decent debut in the Pac-12 with 3,230 passing yards and 27 TD passes, despite being the highest-sacked QB last season.

But Coach Prime has already made adjustments to his O-line to ensure that Shedeur can perform to the best of his capabilities in the Big 12 this year.

Coach Prime is confident of Shedeur Sanders being the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

When Deion Sanders recently joined Jimmy Fallon on his show, the host asked him about his QB son and the rumors surrounding him being the No. 1 pick in next year's draft.

Coach Prime replied confidently that those are not rumors but facts and his son will definitely be the top pick next year.

"He should. Why would they be rumors," Sanders said. (4:24)

Do you think the QB is a guaranteed top pick in the 2025 NFL draft? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

