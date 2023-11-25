ICYMI: Crowd goes nuts as Arch Manning shines in Texas debut, helping a TD-Scoring Drive

Arch Manning finally made his debut with the Texas Longhorns, as they defeated the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Friday night 57-7 to reach the Big 12 championship game.

Longhorns fans had waited a long time to see the five-star recruit take the field and show what he was capable of. Arch Manning, the nephew of Super Bowl champions Peyton and Eli Manning, is the latest member of the Manning football dynasty.

Quinn Ewers was the leading passer for the Longhorns on Friday night, throwing for 196 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception. Manning threw for 30 yards and helped the team secure a TD drive.

Jaydon Blue had an excellent day in the rushing game, with 121 yards and one touchdown. Texas' running game was impressive, with them accruing 302 rushing yards.

Steve Sarkisian reacts to Arch Manning's debut

Manning took two drives in the second half, the second of which took nearly eight minutes off the clock. When the player entered the game, he earned a standing ovation from the home crowd.

"Backups are always kind of the fan favorite, but when Arch went in the crowd was buzzing, 2e had to try to quiet the crowd. Probably there's some butterflies and some anxiousness first time playing early on," Sarkisian said.

The Longhorns coach also had some words regarding the performance of the player:

"But one thing I was impressed with was in that last 90-yard drive with with our 2s. What a drive for those guys. Super proud for them. Two good third-down conversions in there, the conversion to Johntay (Cook), the conversion to Casey Cain."

"In the previous drive, he used his legs really well. Things for him to build upon moving forward but happy he was able to get in," he added.

Who are Arch Manning's uncles?

Arch Manning is the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning. Peyton Manning, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, played in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos winning a Super Bowl with both of them. He played with the Tennessee Volunteers at the college level.

Eli Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants, with whom he spent his entire career. He attended Ole Miss.