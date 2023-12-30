"Idiot" - $500,000 worth Ric Flair takes a shot at SEC analyst Paul Finebaum over Michigan sign-stealing scandal

Ric Flair is a wrestling legend. But nowadays, he seems to be appearing anywhere to give his opinion on the current sporting environment.

In the last few months, Flair has been engaged in a feud with ESPN SEC analyst and host of the Paul Finebaum Show, Paul Finebaum.

During an interview on "Outkick the Morning" with Charly Arnholdt, Flair told Charly his opinion of Finebaum during an anecdote about his relationship with Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh.

“Idiot”

Flair calls Finebaum an “Idiot” and states that Finebaum was a person who he “went to war with”. This is an obvious reference to the pair's previous disagreements

Flair has been fighting Finebaum online for a couple of months. This all started after Finebaum reacted to Harbaugh calling Michigan “America's Team” after the first game of his suspension due to the sign-stealing scandal that is currently being investigated by the NCAA and the Wolverines.

Ever since the scandal broke, Finebaum has been increasingly negative in his coverage of the Michigan program, something that Flair did not like.

The two would trade insults on X and via podcasts and TV interviews, with Finebaum even describing Flair on the Matt Barie Show as someone who is “washed up and basically scraping for dollars” and someone who is “trying to stay relevant"

Flair calling Finebaum an Idiot is just another part of their feud.

Flair and the Wolverines

Ric Flair is not from the state of Michigan. He is from Tennessee. He did not attend the University of Michigan. He attended one of their Big Ten rivals, the University of Minnesota. So why is Ric Flair stepping in to defend Jim Harbaugh?

Flair and Harbaugh are friends, and according to the Wolverines’ head coach, they have been friends for over 30 years due to Flair’s “Infectious personality”.

This is not a surprise. Both of these men have many detractors, and this may also strengthen their relationship.

Whatever criticism Harbaugh faces, Flair will be there to defend his friend. Watch out Paul Finebaum.

