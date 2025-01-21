Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes wrote a page of their own in college football history on Monday, clinching a 34-23 win over Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff national championship. The victory kind of came easy for the Buckeyes, who went on a 31-0 scoring streak after falling behind 7-0 early.

Notre Dame tried to claw its way back into the game, but it was too late, as Ohio State held firm to claim the title. Amid the postgame celebration and chaos, the Buckeyes coach was in the spotlight. As the final seconds ticked off the clock, ESPN cameras caught Day tossing his headset into the Mercedes-Benz Stadium stands.

This didn’t sit right with several fans.

"Idiot needs to pay," a fan wrote.

"I’d be f**king stoked to be hit with that headset, not even an Ohio State fan," another fan said.

"That’s a lawsuit 😂 ," one fan tweeted.

Several more fans shared their reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

"Seems extremely unsafe," a fan commented.

“Who throws a headset into the crowd?” another fan quipped.

"He about fumbled the headset like his job this year 🫠 I’ve never seen a coach throw a headset yikes 😳," an X user wrote.

In the end, the headset throw might grab headlines, but for the Buckeyes, it’s all about the championship glory.

“The story gets to get told now,” Day said. “It’s a great story about a bunch of guys who’ve overcome some really tough situations.”

Ryan Day gets his redemption after natty win

Ryan Day and Ohio State secured their long-awaited national championship over Notre Dame, putting an end to a decade-long title drought. This is Day’s first championship as the 45-year-old delivered redemption after seasons of close calls and intense criticism.

Ohio State’s defense stood tall in the final moments, sealing the game with a clutch 57-yard connection between quarterback Will Howard and freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. The Buckeyes coach was facing enormous pressure this season due to the level of investment into the roster, especially after the November 2024 loss to the Michigan Wolverines in "The Game."

“We just kept swinging and kept fighting,” Day said after the game. “This is why you get into coaching — to help guys achieve their dreams.”

As the clock expired, Ryan Day celebrated with a Gatorade shower and a headset toss.

