"If Billy Napier starts very poorly can he make it to the end?": Paul Finebaum weighs on Florida HC's job security if Gators suffer another bad season

Billy Napier's role as the Florida Gators coach brings a lot of pressure. Fans and observers will be watching him closely in the 2024 season. Going 11-14 in his first two seasons has led many to evaluate his coaching skills.

When discussing the different pressures Southeastern Conference programs face on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," ESPN's Paul Finebaum brought up Napier's situation. Florida hasn't won a bowl game since 2019 and didn't go to a bowl game last season, the school's third consecutive losing campaign.

"There is an apathy at Florida that concerns me more than the record," Finebaum said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Adding to the pressure is Florida's demanding schedule, featuring 11 Power Five opponents, including a challenging stretch against five top 15 teams from last season.

The Gators kick off the season against Miami, setting the tone for a critical opening phase. Finebaum emphasized the importance of a strong start:

"When your coach is under fire, the beginning of the season is critical. If Billy Napier starts very poorly, the question is, can he make it to the end?"

Tennessee's optimism vs. Florida's apathy

In the realm of SEC football, expectations are always high. Paul Finebaum highlighted the divergent situations facing Tennessee and Florida.

He acknowledged the positive atmosphere surrounding Tennessee by introducing Nico Iamaleava at quarterback:

"When Nico took over, I think everybody felt very positive. I would hate to see Tennessee backslide, but I don’t think they’re going to."

The Vols have won two straight bowls and are 20-6 in the past two seasons under Josh Heupel, who went 7-6 in his first season (2021).

The ESPN analyst touched upon the lack of excitement in Gainesville, citing conversations with legendary coach Steve Spurrier, a local reporter and former player Thaddeus Bullard, all echoing the sentiment:

"Ah, there’s not much buzz going on around here. I talked to a reporter the other day, he said the same thing. Talked to a former player, Thaddeus Bullard, last week, and everyone’s saying the same thing: There’s just no excitement"

Billy Napier under scrutiny

Billy Napier's tenure at Florida has gone 11-14 over two seasons. With a 2022 season that ended in a 6-7 record and a subsequent 5-7 finish in 2023, the pressure on Napier is undeniable. The 2024 season is set to be a make-or-break moment for the coach.

Finebaum expressed grave concerns about the apathy at Florida, that winning six or seven games might no longer be acceptable for a program of Florida's stature.

As whispers about Napier's future grow louder, the upcoming season's outcome will likely determine whether he can indeed make it to the end.

Also Read: Top 5 Billy Napier replacements if coach leaves Florida