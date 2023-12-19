"If they played Afghanistan, I’d be pulling for Afghanistan": Charles Barkley goes on furious rant about CFP committee’s selection of Alabama over FSU

In a passionate and outspoken commentary, former NBA star and Auburn legend Charles Barkley voiced his displeasure over the College Football Playoff committee's decision to choose Alabama over undefeated ACC champion Florida State.

Barkley, known for his love-hate relationship with Alabama, minced no words as he criticized the committee's evaluation and selection process, especially in light of FSU's remarkable performance despite facing adversity.

Charles Barkley's loyalty to Auburn runs deep, and his dislike for Alabama is no secret. Despite acknowledging his respect for coach Nick Saban, Barkley drew a line in the sand: He could never root for Alabama, even if they were playing against Afghanistan.

“I can’t root for Alabama under any circumstances,” Barkley said on ESPN. “I love Coach Saban. He’s been great to me. But I can never root for Alabama. Under any circumstances. I told you, if they played Afghanistan, I’d be pulling for Afghanistan.”

Disrespect to the backups: Charles Barkley challenges CFP committee's decision

Barkley's primary contention centered around the committee penalizing Florida State for overcoming adversity, particularly the loss of key starters, like quarterback Jordan Travis.

Barkley's primary contention centered around the committee penalizing Florida State for overcoming adversity, particularly the loss of key starters, like quarterback Jordan Travis.

According to Charles Barkley, the Seminoles' ability to win three games with backup players should have been lauded, not overlooked.

Barkley voiced his concern during the ESPN broadcast:

“If we’re gonna play sports now where it only matters if you’re using your starters, I don’t want to be in that world. Winning with backups should have given you brownie points, not penalize you."

His frustration with the committee's decision was palpable, emphasizing the importance of recognizing the resilience and skill of the entire team, not just the starters.

Brian Kelly weighs in: Evolution of teams and the tough choice

LSU coach Brian Kelly, having faced both Alabama and Florida State during the season, added a nuanced perspective to the debate. Kelly acknowledged the difficulty faced by the CFP committee in choosing between two formidable teams.

He highlighted the evolution of both teams throughout the season, particularly noting that Florida State was not the same team earlier due to a quarterback injury.

“The decision was tough because both teams evolved, and it's challenging when considering the impact of injuries,” Kelly said. “Florida State faced setbacks but rebounded strongly, making the decision even more complex.”

This insight from a coach who experienced the competition firsthand adds depth to the ongoing debate, acknowledging the dynamic nature of college football teams over a season.

