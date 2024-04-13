"If they winning football games ain't nobody going to worry about that": Cam Newton backs former USC QB Caleb Williams' fashion choices amid criticism

Former USC QB Caleb Williams is the projected No. 1 pick in this year's NFL draft. But apart from people talking about his game on the field, Williams has also received backlash and criticism for his fashion sense and choices. But Cam Newton, who is also known for his unique fashion sense, has some words of advice for Williams ahead of the draft.

During a recent appearance on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Shannon Sharpe and the former NFL QB were discussing the hate and trolling Caleb Williams has received for things like painting his nails and donning a pink phone case. But Newton asked Williams to remain his unapologetic self and flaunt his originality.

"Just be you. We don't need no more Cam Newtons. We don't need no more Peyton Mannings or Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady. We need unique players being themselves." Newton said. "And I got news for you. Gen Z is here and Gen Z is here to stay.

"So whatever you may think, that, 'Oh that ain't football dude got pink nails', but I guarantee you if he paint his nails pink, even dye his hair pink, if they win football games ain't nobody gonna worry about that. Let's keep the main thing the main thing. Don't you worry about fashion."

Recently, Caleb Williams became the center of attention for criticism after he was spotted flaunting a pink phone case and painted nails while attending the USC versus Kansas women's basketball second-round game of the NCAA tournament. And since then, fans have been left about the possibility of his fashion choices affecting his game in the NFL.

NFL analyst Mike Florio backs up Caleb Williams' game amid fashion criticism

Caleb Williams is one of the most hyped prospects in this year's draft. However, his talent on the field has not always been the topic of discussion in the college football world. But Mike Florio had enough of this sidetracking of conversations surrounding the former USC QB.

During a recent episode of "Pro Football Talk", Florio talked about how Williams' fashion choice does not affect his production in the field. He then went on to demand that people stop conversing about Williams' fashion and start focusing on him as a talented QB.

"There have been some weird things that have come up lately, and I've ignored most of them," Florio said. "And oh, oh he painted his nails. Oh he's got a pink phone. What? People shut up. Just shut up. He's still going to be the first overall pick of the Bears. And you assessment is he's going to be pretty damn good."

Do you think Williams can make a name for himself in the NFL like other legendary QBs such as Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and others?

