"No doubt in my mind": Former Heisman winner Johnny Manziel backs Caleb Williams as first overall pick in 2024 NFL draft

Former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel has thrown his weight behind Caleb Williams, the reigning Heisman winner, as the top pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft. Manziel, who made history as the first freshman to clinch the Heisman Trophy, has been vocal in his support for Williams, who has garnered attention as a redshirt freshman.

In a recent appearance on Undisputed, Manziel shared his insights on Williams' potential.

"There's not a doubt in my mind he'll be the first quarterback probably taken off the board," Manziel said. "I think he'll, you know, get a chance to go in and really lift some team up that he goes to, probably Chicago for the most part. But you know, he's the guy. He's the guy in this class."

Manziel's praise didn't stop there. He highlighted Williams' exceptional arm talent, emphasizing his ability to make throws even while on the move.

"His arm's really good," Manziel said. "I think you've seen throughout these years some of these throws that he makes, I think he almost throws it better on the run."

Johnny Manziel, despite facing his challenges, remains a staunch advocate for college football and has expressed his admiration for Williams' demeanor and work ethic.

"Caleb reminds me a lot of myself when I was at Texas A&M," Manziel said. "He’s got that same fire, that same passion for the game. But he’s also got something I didn’t have – a level head and a strong work ethic."

Williams snagged the­ coveted Heisman Trophy his fre­shman year. Williams racked up ove­r 4,000 passing yards and 40 touchdowns in his initial two seasons. Willams won back-to-back Pac-12 titles with the Trojans.

Chicago Bears poised to draft Caleb Williams

Sele­cting a quarterback first in 2024 seems immine­nt for the Chicago Bears. Caleb Williams spe­nt time solely with them be­fore pro day and Top 30 visit. The entire­ offseason saw extensive­ engagement be­tween Williams and the Be­ars. With the first overall pick looming, Williams could become­ their new signal-caller.

Reports indicate that Williams left a lasting impression during his pre-draft visit, showcasing his character and dedication. Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz said:

"I’m told he made an excellent impression. (He) was present, he was not a diva at all, knew everyone’s name. (He) was just over-the-top impressive."

The Bears' interest in Caleb Williams has been evident from the outset, as they diligently built relationships with him and assessed his fit within the team. With Williams meeting all their criteria, the Bears are primed to formalize their selection on April 25.