Dak Prescott has done nothing: Analyst wants Cowboys, Jerry Jones to demand a discount over QB's rumored $60,000,000 ask

NFL analyst Rob Parker thinks Dak Prescott shouldn't sign a deal worth anywhere near $60 million a season. A recent report from Jordan Schultz said that the Dallas Cowboys are expected to offer Prescott a contract extension worth at least $60 million per season, which would make him the highest-paid signal-caller in the NFL.

Joe Burrow is currently the highest-paid quarterback at $55 million per year, and Parker doesn't think Prescott should get anywhere close to that number. Parker said on Fox Sports Radio:

"No way, no how would I give Dak Prescott $60 million? I don't care Chris. We know how it goes. It's all about when your contract's up and the next guy is usually the highest paid guy.

"If you the Dallas Cowboys, you gotta say 'we not paying you that'. Can we put on the film you had against Green Bay? That debacle? And look at your post-season record. If you wanna stay a part of the Dallas Cowboys. you're going to give us a Texas discount. The Cowboys and Jerry Jones should demand a discount. Dak has done nothing."

Prescott led the Cowboys to the NFC East title this season, but Dallas was eliminated in the playoffs in the Wild Card round to the Green Bay Packers.

Jerry Jones expects Dak Prescott to play better

Dak Prescott has been the Cowboys' starter since 2016

Dak Prescott was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft and became the team's starter that season. Last season, Prescott did a much better job of not turning the ball over, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks his quarterback can still be better.

“The thing I would emphasize more than anything is that Dak has room for improvement,” Jones said, via SI. “And not just the scheme around him, but Dak can improve.

"That’s a big plus when you’ve been playing the game (eight) years and by assessment have some room to get better in. He did this year. I expect him to do it next year and the next year."

With Jones expecting Prescott to be better, all signs point to the Mississippi State alumni getting a contract extension this off-season.

Last year, Prescott went 410-for-590 for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions as Dallas went 12-5. In the playoffs, however, Prescott struggled early on but did play well in the second half but it was too little too late as the Cowboys had another early playoff exit.