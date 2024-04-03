Chicago Bears mock draft: Best and worst-case scenarios for Matt Eberflus in 2024 NFL Draft

With the trade of Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Chicago Bears look nailed on to have a new quarterback by the time the 2024 NFL draft comes to an end.

Matt Eberflus is being given another year in place to try and turn things around in the Windy City, and the great hope that has appeared on the horizon is none other than Caleb Williams.

As things currently stand, the Bears hold only four selections in this draft, although two of them come within the top 10 of the first round. Williams is almost certainly the player they are going to choose, they wouldn’t have dispensed with Fields otherwise, however, there are some doubts over the prodigious USC talent.

For all the unimportant things like the fact he wore pink nail paint in a press conference, there are question marks over Williams’ suitability to the NFL.

The power his father wields over his son’s career is an issue many have looked at closely, whilst there are those analysts who have taken him off their board completely due to concerns about his temperament and ability to adjust to a team that will lose games in 2024.

Whilst talk of Williams being Ryan Leaf 2.0 is perhaps harsh and certainly premature, he’s going to have to hit the ground running if the Bears are to enjoy a positive 2024 season.

Other areas of concern for the Bears will be how they surround their new franchise quarterback with talent. In 2023 the team was ranked 27th in terms of passing yards and that needs to change. Ironically, they were the second-best-ranked team in terms of rushing yards per game.

D’Andre Swift being signed from Philadelphia as a free agent will only serve to improve the Bears’ running game. He is an outstanding running back and will help take the pressure off the new QB.

The Bears also added to their receiving options with the signing of tight end, Gerald Everett, who will pair with Cole Kmet, who had a career year in Chicago last year.

If the Chicago Bears are to have an enjoyable 2024 NFL draft, they will need to bring in the right partners for Williams. He has to be given the best chance to succeed and have a good rookie year. Defensively the Bears are fine, but they need huge offensive upgrades.

Chicago Bears 2024 NFL mock draft scenarios

Bears mock draft: Best-case scenario

Bears projected top draft picks via Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator

The Chicago Bears are able to deliver their fans the ideal draft according to Sportskeeda’s 7-round Mock Draft simulator, within the restrictions placed upon them by a lack of actual picks. Eberflus will get his new quarterback in Caleb Williams and will then be able to add a generational receiver for him to work with.

Not only is Williams walking into an offense that already has D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen, but he will also have the luxury of Rome Odunze joining him at Soldier Field. The Washington receiver fell all the way to #9 in the first round.

Odunze is a physical freak and he showed this at the NFL combine, putting up superb scores in the vertical jump. He can outjump almost any defender and will pull balls out of the sky. This will be tremendously useful to Williams, who sometimes has an issue with accuracy and overthrowing.

This pairing could become generational for the Bears. It is so productive right away and the potential for longevity must be mouthwatering for fans.

Whilst the only real defensive issue in Chicago is from the edge, the team brings in Ruke Orhorhoro from Clemson, who can explode off the defensive line and get to the QB, despite being a defensive tackle.

His physique doesn’t lend itself to being moved to the edge, but he can vastly impact Chicago’s pass rush, and given their limited draft capital, this is an absolute steal.

To complete a fantastic draft, the Bears give Williams a familiar face to work with in his offense. Brenden Rice probably doesn’t have enough to be a WR1/2 in the NFL, but he can work in and around the slot and fill in as a depth option. His closeness with Williams from their time together at USC will help build roster cohesion and help the new-look offense adjust to the playbook and scheme.

Here’s how the draft class played out in full in this scenario:

· Caleb Williams, QB, USC

· Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

· Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson

· Brenden Rice, WR, USC

Bears mock draft: Worst-case scenario

Chicago's worst-case scenario via Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator

It’s hard to paint a somewhat realistic worst-case scenario for a team that holds the first-overall selection, they’re going to get an elite player, but that’s exactly what the Sportskeeda 7-round Mock Draft simulator has been able to do for us.

To preface these selections, this is the worst-case scenario for the Bears based on what they need and the expectations their fans have… not necessarily on the quality of the players brought in.

In this scenario, the Washington Commanders take advantage of late jitters within Chicago surrounding Williams and make the franchise an offer they can’t refuse.

Chicago drops down to #2 and selects the best wide receiver in the draft, Marvin Harrison Jr. Whilst an incredible talent, it’s pointless having elite receivers if there is nobody to throw them the ball.

With all other higher-tier QB options off the board by #9, the Bears are forced to rethink and make a move on defense. Chop Robinson arrives as an elite edge rusher from Penn State, but once again, having elite talents without a QB to lead the team is like buying a new Ferrari without a steering wheel.

Chicago is finally able to get their Justin Fields replacement in the second round, selecting Michael Penix Jr. out of Washington. Penix Jr. has qualities that have caught the eye of NFL scouts, but is an underwhelming pick when stood up against Caleb Williams. Fans begin to panic here.

The rest of the draft plays out with some offensive help, particularly with Tanor Bortolini at the much-needed center position, yet there is no way you can look at this group of picks and not feel underwhelmed.

Despite coming away with Marvin Harrison Jr and Chop Robinson… this draft return would feel like a generational missed opportunity for Chicago.

Here’s a look at the full list in the worst-case scenario:

· Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, Ohio State

· Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

· Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

· Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

· Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson

· Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

· Tanor Bortolini, OC, Wisconsin