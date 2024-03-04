"Imagine when he hits the transfer portal": Alabama OL Roq Montgomery's bold Crimson Tide tattoo draws mixed reactions from CFB fans

Alabama football's redshirt freshman offensive lineman, Roq Montgomery, has sparked diverse reactions among college football fans with his latest tattoo. Confirming his allegiance to the Crimson Tide, Montgomery unveiled a striking Alabama-themed tattoo.

Expand Tweet

The intricate design incorporates the iconic symbols and colors synonymous with the team, featuring an elephant, the script "A", an outline of the state's shape and the SEC logo. Sporting the words "Roll Tide", the tattoo serves as a bold testament to Roq Montgomery's commitment.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

While some fans have applauded his dedication, others have expressed mixed sentiments over the permanence of such fervor.

"Imagine when he hits the transfer portal," a fan wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Here is how fans are expressing their opinion:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Roq Montgomery excited about Alabama football's new staff

Roq Montgomery expressed enthusiasm about Alabama football's new coaching staff as the Crimson Tide progresses through off-season workouts. As a redshirt freshman listed on the 2024 roster, Montgomery shared his positive impressions, saying:

"Absolutely love the new coaching staff. One of the most uplifting and positive atmospheres I have ever been in ROLL TIDE."

Expand Tweet

Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer finalizes coaching staff

Alabama head football coach Kalen DeBoer finalized his coaching staff on Friday with the hiring of tight ends coach Bryan Ellis, offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic and outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson.

DeBoer expressed his satisfaction, saying:

"We were able to also secure three of the finest coaches in the nation. Chris is one of the most respected offensive line coaches in the game... Ellis is one of the best offensive minds in college football and is a perfect fit for our staff."

Ellis comes from Ge­orgia Southern, holding the role of offe­nsive coordinator. His leadership le­d the Eagles to have a powe­rful offensive game, landing the­m in the top 30 nationwide for successful passe­s and total passing offense. Their quarte­rback, Davis Brin, shone brightly. He succee­ded in making 65.6% of his passes, totaling 3,781 yards and 24 touchdowns.

DeBoer emphasized the quality of the hires, noting Kapilovic's reputation for recruiting and developing players, Robinson's adeptness at building relationships and Ellis' offensive acumen:

"Christian does an outstanding job of building relationships on both the recruiting trail and in his position room, where he gets the absolute best of his players."

Kapilovic comes from Michigan State­ and Baylor and has lots of know-how. At Michigan State in 2021, his guidance helpe­d the offensive line­. This boosted Kenneth Walke­r III, the Doak Walker Award winner.

Robinson has bee­n at Florida and Auburn and has notable achieveme­nts. Florida saw a fourth-place national ranking in sacks under him. He also he­lped force 78 turnovers, proving his coaching skill.