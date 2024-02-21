Alabama Crimson Tide's forthcoming offensive line coach, Chris Kapilovic, brings a wealth of experience and success. The veteran OL coach has worked at institutions like Colorado, Michigan State, and UNC, garnering recognition for his expertise in developing NFL-caliber talent.

The decision to bring Kapilovic on board follows the departure of Scott Huff, who joined former Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb with the Seattle Seahawks. Alabama's offensive strength looks set to continue with Kapilovic, whose solid history speaks for itself.

While at Michigan State, Kapilovic acted as a key piece. The Spartans thrived under him, with a solid 11-2 record in 2021. Under him, the offensive line helped Kenneth Walker III earn the Doak Walker Award that year.

Chris Kapilovic's coaching journey

Chris Kapilovic started his coaching path as a student assistant in 1991. He climbed the ladder to key roles at schools like North Carolina. His offensive line there only let in 10 sacks in the 2018 season, an impressive feat in FBS.

Kapilovic has helped foster NFL talents, too, like Jonathan Cooper and Mitchell Trubisky. At Michigan State, his latest job, his offensive line almost won the Joe Moore Award in 2021 by going into the semi-finals, showing his great coaching prowess.

Interestingly, Chris Kapilovic's familiarity with Alabama dates back to his time at Alabama State from 2001 to 2005, where he served as offensive coordinator. This experience in the state likely contributes to his seamless transition into the Crimson Tide's coaching staff.

Alabama loses Scott Huff to Seahawks

Scott Huff, formerly with Washington and most recently with Alabama alongside Kalen DeBoer, is finalizing a deal to join the Seattle Seahawks, per NFL Network.

The move coincides with Ryan Grubb's departure to take up the offensive coordinator role with the Seahawks, marking significant losses for Alabama. Huff notably coached the 2023 Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line at Washington.

Huff, a seasoned coach, trained powerful offensive lines at Washington (2017-2022) and Boise State (2006-2016). His move from college to the NFL is not uncommon - instability in college football prompts many a similar shift.

Ryan Grubb, once briefly heading Alabama's offense, is also part of the Seahawks team. With Huff and Grubb's exit, Alabama's coaching staff, now led by Chris Kapilovic, has some gaps to fill.

Analysts and fans can anticipate the team dynamics in the soon-to-follow A-Day spring game on April 13 under the direction of DeBoer.

