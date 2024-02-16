IN PHOTOS: $1,400,000 NIL-valued Spencer Rattler and GF Yazmina Gonzalez share snippets from romantic date night enjoying candlelight dinner

Former South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler celebrated Valentine's Day with his longtime girlfriend, Yazmina Gonzalez. With the college football offseason in full swing, players and coaches enjoyed the special day lavishly.

Yazmina posted a series of photos on her Instagram story featuring various snippets of the special day. In one of the photos, Rattler is seen sitting at the dinner table dressed in all-black rocking diamond jewelry.

The next one showed the amazing chocolate-dipped dessert the couple had. Yazmina Gonzalez wore a boat-neck blank top with grey jeans and just looked stunning in the sleek ponytail hairstyle. Have a look:

Rattler has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft and is seeing his stock rise lately against the likes of Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr., especially after his amazing performance in Senior Bowl 2024.

Let's know a little about Spencer Rattler's girlfriend, Yazmina Gonzalez

In the spotlight for her connection to the $1.4 million NIL-valued South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback, Yazmina Gonzalez has garnered quite a bit of attention in the CFB world.

They have been in a relationship since 2014, and it all started with their friendship during their Pinnacle High School days.

Yazmina is a graduate of Phoenix's Pinnacle High School and has been passionate about volleyball since her youth.

During high school, she excelled in the sport, earning recognition as the Pinnacle Volleyball Player of the Match in September 2018 and securing a spot on three MaxPreps volleyball squads.

After graduating in 2019, Gonzalez has continued to make waves in both her modeling career and sports endeavors. The Gamecocks QB publicly acknowledged their relationship in April 2018, sharing images of Yazmina Gonzalez on his social media.

