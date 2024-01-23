IN PHOTOS: 2024 Heisman winner Jayden Daniels claims his throne as HS names stadium after $563,000 NIL-valued LSU star QB

Jayden Daniels shared snippets from his trip back to his high school in San Bernardino, California, on Instagram. The 2023 Heisman winner could be seen claiming his throne with the highest honor from his high school. Cajon High School announced that the football stadium, where the former LSU standout played high school football, will be renamed after him.

Daniels had a stellar career in college football and is getting ready for the upcoming NFL draft. He is projected to be a top-five pick in the QB-studded draft. But before that, a trip back to where it all started started to get an honor that rarely comes by for a football star in his phase of life.

“Legendary moves,” Daniels wrote in the caption of the photos.

The $563,000 NIL-valued QB represented the Cajon Cowboys in his high school career. In his senior year, he led the Cowboys to the state championship game, where they ended up agonizingly short. Still, the QB had an impressive season with 4,515 passing yards and a whopping 60 passing touchdowns.

Earlier, Daniels expressed his gratitude to the high school for the honor and to everyone who turned up for the ceremony despite the rain. The NFL-bound QB said that he will be forever grateful for everything.

Jayden Daniels: A look at numbers before the NFL draft

Jayden Daniels started his college football career with the Arizona State Sun Devils and played three seasons for them. He transferred to LSU in 2022 to play the final two seasons of his eligibility for the Tigers. And in those two seasons, he achieved everything he hoped for, apart from a national title.

The quarterback had a remarkable 2023 season, leading his team to an overall record of 9-3. While it wasn't enough to propel the Tigers to the conference title game and beyond, Daniels made his impact.

He threw for 3,812 passing yards and 40 passing touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns on foot. He became the first LSU player since Joe Burrow to lift the Heisman Trophy. The QB also revealed that it was Burrow who helped him get into the right mindset to win the honor.

Daniels is set to be the first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and could go as high as a top-five pick. It would be interesting to see which team bets on the 23-year-old.

