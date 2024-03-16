IN PHOTOS: $32 million worth Saquon Barkley pays hearty visit to support alma mater's players during Pro Day at Penn State

After six seasons with the New York Giants, running back Saquon Barkley is gearing up for his new journey with the Philadelphia Eagles. Barkey agreed to a three-year deal with the Eagles worth $37.7 million on Wednesday. He helped the Giants to a 6-11 overall record last season before deciding to transfer to Philadelphia.

As Saquon Barkley prepares to continue his NFL journey with a new team next season, he visited his alma mater, Penn State, for Friday's Pro Day. Barkley, who has a net worth of $32 million as per the Wealthy Gorilla, was a spectator on the sidelines and extended his support to players preparing for the 2024 NFL draft.

This year, 13 Nittany Lions players participated in Pro Day, including safety Keaton Ellis, RB Trey Potts and kicker Alex Felkins. These players worked out in front of representatives from the 32 NFL teams in Holuba Hall. Cornerback Johhny Dixon, injured during the Senior Bowl game, was the only player unable to participate in the NFL scouting combine and Penn State's Pro Day.

Saquon Barkley's college career

Coming out of Whitehall High School, Barkley began his collegiate journey with Penn State in 2015. He immediately saw playing time on the field as a true freshman and went on to play in 11 games that season while starting in six. Barkley helped the Nittany Lions to a 7-6 overall record and finished his freshman campaign with 1,076 yards and seven touchdowns.

Saquon Barkley was named as the starting running back of the team heading into his sophomore year. He recorded 1,496 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns while leading the Nittany Lions to a Big Ten championship. After the regular season, he was honored as the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year. But despite winning the conference championship, Penn State missed out on a playoff spot.

During the 2017 season, Penn State had an 11-2 overall campaign. Saquon Barkley finished his final collegiate season with 1,271 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. He then decided to forgo his final year of college eligibility and declare for the 2018 NFL draft. He was drafted by the New York Giants as the second overall pick.

