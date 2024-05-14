IN PHOTOS: $45M worth Deion Sanders poses with Tom Brady, Jamie Foxx and others during latest meetup

Deion Sanders took to Instagram to share some snaps from an exciting event that featured the likes of Tom Brady, Jamie Foxx and more. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach shared multiple images from the Fox 2024 Upfront presentation, showing off the star-studded line-up of attendees.

Apart from Foxx and Brady, $45 million-worth Coach Prime (per celebrity net worth) also posed with NFL legend Rob Gronkowski and MLB legend Derek Jeter.

Fox introduced an impressive broadcasting lineup for the new season at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The event was kicked off by Michael Strahan and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

Coach Prime posing with other stars.

Coach Prime dedicated a separate post for his longtime friend Foxx and wrote a special note for him. He also lined up for a scrimmage with the comedian and explained the reason behind it.

“Catching up with my longtime friend was flat out awesome & unbelievable……I had to line it up because he still feels he can get me because I have 8 toes,” he wrote in the caption.

Deion Sanders is getting ready for the new college football season this fall after a disappointing first year in Boulder. His squad has been sweating it out and recently hosted the spring games to show off their readiness.

Deion Sanders intends to stay for a longtime in Colorado

Amid the ongoing speculations, Deion Sanders recently opened up about his wish for a lengthy tenure as the Colorado head coach. In a video shared by ‘Well Off Media', Coach Prime said:

"I got a good 10 in me. I've got a good 10 strong in me.”

If what he said actually ends up happening, that would mean he would lead the Buffaloes through the 2033 season. While he had a dismal 4-8 record in his first year as the program’s head coach, it was still way better than the 1-11 record that the team recorded just before his arrival in December 2022.

Sanders also had a positive impact on the finances of the school and garnered a lot of attention in Colorado.