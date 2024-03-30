IN PHOTOS: $45M worth Deion Sanders shows off dapper attire during exciting family vacation in Dominican Republic

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders loves the Dominican Republic, where he's been spending some quality time with family and friends in the college football offseason.

Sharing snippets from his eventful vacation, Sanders rocked some dapper attire. In full 'Neon Deion' style, "Coach Prime" posed for a photo with a lush green background and a view of the ocean behind.

He wore a white t-shirt with printed shorts and he complimented his outfit with a red cap and headphones. Sharing the photo with his 4.8 million followers, Sanders, who has a net worth of $45 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), captioned the post:

"Amazing Trip in the Dominican Republic with the Family #CoachPrime"

Fans loved this relaxed version of "Coach Prime," who's often seen quite invested in his work, always motivating people around him. Let's have a look at some fan comments:

Screenshot via Sanders' Instagram

Shilo Sanders said Deion Sanders didn't give him his trust fund

Deion Sanders was disappointed when his son, Shilo Sanders, missed their Dominican Republic vacation. In a candid YouTube video, Deion expressed his thoughts in no uncertain terms.

He questioned Shilo's responsibility, expressing his disbelief at his forgetting his passport. Despite Shilo's attempts at an explanation, Deion remained unsatisfied, jokingly mentioning:

"I wanted to put your head in the lake and just hold your head down up on the water for about 4 minutes."

Shilo, attempting to make amends, mentioned buying shoes for his father, but Deion brushed it off, highlighting the delay in fulfilling promises. Shilo then raised the issue of his trust fund, emphasizing his dissatisfaction with the situation.

“I'm 24 and I was supposed to get my trust fund when I was 18, I still ain't got.” [5:40]

Deion responded with a quip, indicating a lack of trust, with a playful jab at the absence of any financial support.