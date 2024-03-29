"I was supposed to get my trust fund when I was 18": Deion Sanders' son Shilo Sanders responds to father's dismay on missing family vacation

Colorado defensive back Shilo Sanders was missing as Deion Sanders and his other sons spent time in the Dominican Republic this offseason. In a YouTube video shared by his son Deion Sanders Jr.'s channel - "Well Off Media," Coach Prime can be seen conversing with Shilo on video.

Coach Prime did not seem impressed with Shilo Sanders not being present at the vacation. He said:

"I just want to palm your face right now and throw your head."

"It wasn't meant to be," Shilo replied.

Coach Prime then switched to an emotional cry, saying:

"I mean I thought you was like the number one son and you the guy is always prepared and ready and how you forget a passport.?"

"I thought it was in my bag cuz last time I I used that bag I was in Paris," Shilo responded.

Deion once again expressed his dismay saying:

"I wanted to put your head in the lake and just hold your head down up on the water for about 4 minutes."

However, Shilo Sanders tried to do some damage control. He said:

"I bought you some shoes so it's okay."

"First of all them shoes are two years late," Coach Prime said.

Responding to his dad's statement, Shilo quipped:

"I'm 24 and I was supposed to get my trust fund when I was 18, I still ain't got."

"You know, I don't trust you and we ain't never had fund," says the Colorado HC. [5:40]

While Coach Prime enjoys the family vacation, he will also be focused on the buffs' transition into the Big 12.

When Coach Prime asked Shilo Sanders to leave his team

Coach Prime has had an intricate coaching journey with his sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders since his tenure began at Jackson State University. Their football relationship continued when Sanders moved to the Colorado Buffaloes, taking his sons along.

However, there was a moment captured in a video from Sanders' time at Jackson State where Shilo impersonated his father, prompting an unexpected reaction. Sanders expressed his frustration saying:

“I need you out of my life. I need you to get off my team. I need you to transfer and get into the portal immediately.”

Despite the hilarious banter, Shilo Sanders remained with his father's team, accompanying him to Colorado. This move allowed both Shedeur and Shilo to face tougher competition, enhancing their skillset and visibility.

The 2024 CFB season will be a crucial period for their development before potentially entering the NFL draft in 2025.

