$50 million worth Deion Sanders once hilariously lashed out at his kids for not picking him up from airport - “I got 4 little f*cking kids”

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders found himself in a rare moment of frustration almost a year ago when his kids failed to pick him up from the airport, a scenario that unfolded and was documented on his son Shilo's YouTube channel.

In the video, Coach Prime can be seen expressing his displeasure, saying:

"I got four little f****ng kids here, and one of y'all can pick me up from the airport, that's not right."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The coach said that he preferred one of his kids picking him up rather than opting for a car service, which was Shedeur’s idea by the way. So what exactly happened?

Shilo shouldered much of the blame for it. He explained the lapse and pointed out that his QB brother should have taken responsibility for picking up their father.

Shedeur said that he instructed Shilo to order a car service instead. Shilo, who realized the miscommunication, attempted to rectify the situation by driving to the airport but was informed that a car had already been dispatched.

Also read: Deion Sanders' luxurious lifestyle: Lavish properties, swanky cars and a staggering net worth of $50 million

Deion Sanders gives '"BATHROOM" lesson to Colorado athletes

Coach Prime issued a stern "BATHROOM" lesson to his Colorado Buffaloes athletes, addressing complaints about the cleanliness of the facilities.

Following a staffer's report of a stall covered in toilet paper, Sanders took to TikTok to unveil the new rule and outline the consequences for any violations. In the video, Sanders questioned:

"Who's supposed to clean that up?"

Coach Prime emphasized the importance of maintaining a clean environment, saying:

"Once you go to the bathroom after practice, make sure there's nothing on there. If we catch one piece of toilet paper on the seat and not flushed, everyone is gonna come back to the complex, we are gonna run."

Expand Tweet

Having a net worth of $50 million (as per Hot New Hip Hop), Sanders’ impetus behind the rule is to instill a sense of accountability among the players, both on and off the field. Known for his no-nonsense approach, Coach Prime always aims to cultivate a culture of responsibility within the team.

Also read: Deion Sanders travels back in time recalling his journey to success with sons Shilo and Shedeur: "Ain't none of this new to us"

How many wins do you think the Colorado Buffaloes will be able to achieve in the 2024 CFB season under the leadership of head coach Deion Sanders? Leave your comments below.