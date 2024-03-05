Deion Sanders' luxurious lifestyle: Lavish properties, swanky cars and a staggering net worth of $50 million

Deion Sanders is a legendary name in the sports world on account of his stints in the NFL and MLB. He has also created a space for himself as a college football coach, with his task cut out at Colorado. The journey has rewarded him handsomely, taking his net worth to $50 million.

Coach Prime lives a lavish lifestyle in tune with his earnings. From a fleet of luxury cars to lavish properties, the legend has it all. Here is a look at his lifestyle, serving as an inspiration for the new generation that aspires to work as hard as him over a lifetime.

Deion Sanders’ luxurious lifestyle

Deion Sanders has owned a number of swanky properties since his days in the NFL. In all, he has more than five mansions across the country, most of them in Texas. Apart from that, the Colorado Buffaloes head coach also owns three apartments in New York City, and as many as seven villas in California. He earns a staggering $1.1 million from rental income alone.

Most recently, his three sons chipped in to buy a mansion for their dad in Colorado. Sanders said that it almost made him well up with pride.

Coach Prime is an automobile lover and boasts a luxurious collection of rides. His first car was a classic black 1988 Mercedes-Benz 560 SEC. He had turned it into a convertible so that he could ride it in Atlanta at the start of his NFL career. Sanders recently called himself ignorant for showing off his wealth at a young age.

His other cars include a black and white 1967 Ford Thunderbird with coach doors and whitewall tires, a black 1964 Chevrolet Impala, a Porsche 911 Carrera, and a 1965 Lincoln Continental convertible. He also owns a Lamborghini truck that his QB son Shedeur tried to one-up recently with his own ride.

Deion Sanders' net worth stands at a staggering $50 million, according to Hot New Hip Hop. He earned his living as a dual-sport star, excelling in both the MLB and the NFL. After the end of his playing career, he worked as an NFL analyst for broadcast media, making a name for himself for his unique style and hot takes. At present, he has a $29.5 million contract with the Buffaloes, which might skyrocket if he produces results in the 2024 college football season.

Apart from all, Sanders’ Prime Time and Coach Prime brands bring in a lot of money as well. These brands have not only been beneficial for him, but they have also worked wonders for the Buffaloes program.

